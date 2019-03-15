×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bangladesh Test team escape Christchurch shooting

Omnisport
NEWS
News
138   //    15 Mar 2019, 08:45 IST
TamimIqbal-Cropped
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal confirmed the Test team escaped a shooting in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand Police confirmed they had responded to shots fired in central Christchurch at around 13:40 local time (00:40 GMT).

They later said there were "multiple fatalities" after shootings at at least two mosques.

Bangladesh are in Christchurch ahead of their third Test against New Zealand, scheduled to start on Saturday, and Tamim tweeted the team had been caught up in the tragedy.

"Entire team got saved from active shooters!!!" Tamim wrote on Twitter.

"Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack."

Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also tweeted, writing: "Alhamdulillah Allah save [sic] us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque...we r [sic] extremely lucky...never want to see this [sic] things happen again....pray for us."

Advertisement

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, Bangladesh confirmed the team were safe.

"All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, New Zealand are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city," they said.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB] is in constant contact with the players and team management."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh cricket team flees mosque shooting
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Kiwis seal the series with a crushing innings win over Bangladesh 
RELATED STORY
New Zealand captain Williamson to miss third Test against Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2019: Complete squads and list of players
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, PDF Download 
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 2nd Test: Match details & Venue stats
RELATED STORY
Reliving India's first Test series victory in each country
RELATED STORY
Kane Williamson's injury is not serious, according to New Zealand coach Gary Stead
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
First Test series win for India in each nation
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Today, 10:00 PM
New Zealand
Bangladesh
NZ VS BAN preview
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 04:20 AM
Sri Lanka Women
England Women
SLW VS ENG-W preview
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 268/4 (78.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | Tasmania need 186 runs to won
WAU VS TAS live score
WAU 367/10 & 283/8
TAS 197/10 & 268/4 (78.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | Tasmania need 186 runs to won
WAU VS TAS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us