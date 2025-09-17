"He gave me that much batting" - Washington Sundar credits GT coach for impactful performance in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar credited the Gujarat Titans (GT) coach Ashish Nehra for his impactful performance with the bat in the recently concluded away Test series against England. The series was drawn 2-2 with India winning the final game.

Washington Sundar notched up his maiden Test hundred in the fourth match of the series in Manchester. He scored an unbeaten 101 off 206 balls in the second innings that helped India draw the match.

The all-rounder hailed Ashish Nehra for helping him improve his batting skills during IPL 2025. Washington played for the Titans. He revealed that Nehra would give him a lot of batting in the nets, which also helped him prepare for the Test series later on.

"I was with Ashish Nehra at GT in the IPL. In this IPL, the amount of batting preparation I did, I have never played that much in my life. He gave me that much batting. The things I did there helped me in this match. It was the last wicket and I had to hit so the power hitting definitely helped. Whether it was GT's support staff or our whole prep culture, everything helped me in many ways. So, it was a super moment," he said in an episode on 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth's YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'.

The GT all-rounder also spoke about his mindset during the special knock. He expressed that head coach Gautam Gambhir believed a lot in him. Washington also mentioned that he backed himself to bat for two and a half sessions.

"Some things, we always keep in mind while batting. When we are only focused on those things, the outside noise or what others are saying, or the pressure from the outside, it won't be there. I mean, I am sure. It won't be there. So, I was genuinely only focused on a couple of things. One, obviously, being watching the ball really closely. And, I just trusted my instincts. I believed that I could actually do it for the team. And, I believed that I could play two and a half sessions. And, obviously, my coach believed a lot. Pant did not bat in that innings. As a team, it was great to draw that match with such a performance," he added.

Washington Sundar scored 284 runs from eight innings at an average of 47.33 with a hundred and a half-century. He also picked up seven wickets with the ball, putting up an impactful all-round display.

Washington Sundar opens up on Shubman Gill's leadership

In the same conversation, Washington Sundar also opened up on Shubman Gill's leadership. Gill was named India's new Test captain ahead of the England tour. It was his first series as skipper. Moreover, the team was also in a transition phase with seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin having retired from the format.

"With his leadership, he was very calm. Obviously, playing against England, we always expected them to be a little aggressive with their approach. And the conditions are also quite different. But, his calm nature was evident in all situations. Especially, when we were fielding, he was very calm. And he was just telling us what we needed to do in those situations, and not really think too far ahead," he said.

Gill led exceptionally well under pressure as they leveled the series. He also led from the front with the bat, amassing 754 runs with four centuries, including a double hundred. Washington Sundar also hailed Gill for showing the level of maturity he did as a young leader.

"And that kind of maturity, I feel is a big thing in the first series. And the first series being abroad, not in India. Obviously, he would have played a lot of matches. He would have led also. But, he was very calm. And as bowlers, when he came to us, we were very clear as to what we should do. In those situations, he was very, very calm," he added.

Washington Sundar has played 13 Tests so far. He has picked up 32 wickets and has scored 752 runs.

