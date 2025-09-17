Varun Chakaravarthy vs Adam Zampa - comparing their stats after 20 T20Is

Team India leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy became the No. 1 ranked bowler in T20Is after the ICC released the updates men's rankings on Wednesday, September 17. The 34-year-old is representing the Indian team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He claimed 1-4 in two overs against UAE in Dubai and followed it up with 1-24 in four overs against Pakistan at the same venue.

Ad

Chakaravarthy has now become the third Indian bowler after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi to achieve the No. 1 spot in the ICC men's T20I rankings. He toppled New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy, who had occupied the No. 1 position in the ICC rankings since March.

The Indian leg-spinner has been in wonderful form since returning to international cricket in the second half of 2024. Chakaravarthy has played in 20 T20Is so far. In the wake of his rise to the top of the ICC T20I rankings, we compare his stats with that of Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Adam Zampa - Who has more wickets and has a better average after 20 T20Is?

In 20 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has claimed 35 wickets at an average of 14.54. Of his T20 wickets, 14 have been claimed in five matches against England at an average of 9.85 and 12 in four matches against South Africa at an average of 11.50. The Tamil Nadu spinner has also picked up five wickets in three matches against Bangladesh at an average of 14.60.

Ad

After 20 T20Is, Zampa had 22 wickets to his name at an average of 18.27. Of his 22 scalps after 20 matches, nine came in four games against Sri Lanka at an average of 10.44 and five in six matches against India at an average of 16. He had also picked up four wickets in four T20Is against Pakistan, averaging 27.50.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Adam Zampa - Who has a better economy rate after 20 T20Is?

After 20 T20Is, Chakaravarthy has an economy rate of 6.83. The mystery spinner has an economy rate of 7.66 in five innings against England and 5.30 in three innings against Sri Lanka. Further, he has an economy of 8.62 in four innings against South Africa and 7.12 in two innings against Pakistan.

Ad

After 20 T20Is, Zampa had an economy rate of exactly 6. He had an economy rate of 5.33 in five innings against India and 6.87 in four innings against Pakistan. Further, Zampa had an economy rate of 5.87 in four innings against Sri Lanka and 6.12 in two innings against South Africa.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Adam Zampa - Who has more five-fers after 20 T20Is?

Chakaravarthy has claimed two five-fers in his T20I career so far. His best of 5-17 came against South Africa in Gqeberha in November 2024. The 34-year-old also registered figures of 5-24 against England in Rajkot in January 2025. The Tamil Nadu spinner claimed 3-25 against the Proteas in Durban in November 2024 and 3-23 against England in Kolkata in January 2025.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Varun Chakaravarthy 35 14.54 6.83 5-17 0 2 Adam Zampa 22 18.27 6 3-16 0 0

Ad

(Varun Chakaravarthy vs Adam Zampa - T20I stats comparison after 20 matches)

After 20 T20Is, Zampa did not have a four-wicket haul to his name. His best of 3-16 at that stage came against Sri Lanka in Colombo in September 2016. The Australian leg-spinner had also claimed 3-23 against Bangladesh in Bengaluru in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Varun Chakaravarthy vs Adam Zampa - Who has a better record in wins after 20 T20Is?

Chakaravarthy has been part of 14 matches that Team India have won. In winning causes, he had picked up 24 wickets at an average of 15.79 and an economy rate of 7.43. Both his five-wicket hauls in T20Is have, however, come in losing causes. In six matches that India have lost, he has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 11.81 and an economy rate of 5.53.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Varun Chakaravarthy 14 24 15.79 7.43 3-23 0 0 Adam Zampa 10 17 13.52 5.89 3-16 0 0

Ad

(Chakaravarthy vs Zampa - T20I stats comparison in wins after 20 matches)

Of his first 20 T20Is, Zampa was part of 10 that Australia won. In winning causes, he picked up 17 wickets at an average of 13.52 and an economy rate of 5.89, with a best of 3-16. In nine T20Is that Australia lost, he picked up five wickets at an average of 34.40. Zampa also featured in one T20I that ended in no result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news