"It seems almost an injustice" - Aakash Chopra on Indian Test star's ODI and T20I future amid Asia Cup 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Yashasvi Jaiswal's absence from the Men in Blue's ODI and T20I lineups is virtually an injustice. He highlighted that the star performer for India in Tests is proficient in all formats.

Ad

Jaiswal wasn't picked in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, but was included in the reserves. Shubman Gill was preferred over him, with the Indian Test captain being appointed Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in T20Is.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked about Jaiswal's white-ball future, considering Gill is currently opening with Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Sharma in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

Ad

Trending

"It's a very interesting question because Yashasvi is a good player. When you see Yashasvi, it seems like he is a three-format player. However, currently, he is playing only one format, and it seems like a travesty. It seems almost an injustice, that he should play all three formats," he responded (9:00).

Ad

Chopra opined that Jaiswal will perform well in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies and be a part of the Indian ODI squad for the Australia tour.

"The truth for now is that he will play the two Tests against the West Indies, and I am pretty sure he will score runs as well because he is that kind of a player. I think he will now get a chance to travel with the ODI team. When the three-match series against Australia starts, he will be there," he observed.

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal was picked in India's initial Champions Trophy 2025 squad. However, Varun Chakaravarthy replaced him in the final squad because the selectors and team management wanted a spin-heavy lineup.

"I am very sure he will find a way into the 15" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's place in India's 2026 T20 World Cup squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal has represented India in 23 T20Is and a solitary ODI. [P/C: Getty]

While acknowledging that Yashasvi Jaiswal might not get a place in India's T20I squad immediately, Aakash Chopra reckoned the left-handed opener will be a part of the 2026 T20 World Cup squad.

Ad

"I feel he will have to wait in T20s now also. His name will not come in the 15 that soon because when we win the Asia Cup, there won't be much scope for change. However, before the World Cup happens, because there are 15 T20Is before that, I am very sure he will find a way into the 15," he said in the same video.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Shreyas Iyer, just like Jaiswal, will also feature in the T20 World Cup defending champions' squad.

He (Jaiswal) is too good a player to miss out. I love him to bits. He is a phenomenal player, and I hope he makes it. I feel Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal are two players who will eventually be part of our World Cup squad. This voice is coming from my heart. I don't have any inside info," Chopra observed.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed 723 runs at a strike rate of 164.31 in 22 T20I innings. He scored 15 runs off 22 deliveries in the first ODI against England earlier this year, the only 50-over international he has played thus far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news