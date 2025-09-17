  • home icon
"Spun stories into an unmatched legacy" - Cricket fraternity wishes Ravichandran Ashwin on 39th birthday

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 17, 2025 17:07 IST
Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin turned 39 (Image Credits: Getty/Wriddhiman Saha IG/@PunjabKingsIPL X)
Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin turned 39 (Image Credits: Getty/Wriddhiman Saha IG/@PunjabKingsIPL X)

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin turned 39 on Wednesday, September 17. Ashwin retired from international cricket midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He recently announced his retirement from the IPL as well.

Several cricket fraternity members wished Ravichandran Ashwin on his special day on social media. His former teammate and former India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha shared a message on his Instagram, wishing Ashwin a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to a champion of the game and an even better human being 🎂🎉 Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @rashwin99 and endless success in everything ahead!," Saha wrote.
Many of Ashwin's teammates, including former and current Indian cricketers, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, and the BCCI, also shared birthday posts for the Indian spin legend. Below are some of the wishes:

Screenshot of Cheteshwar Pujara&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Cheteshwar Pujara's Instagram story.
Screenshot of Umesh Yadav&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Umesh Yadav's Instagram story.
Screenshot of Kuldeep Yadav&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Kuldeep Yadav's Instagram story.
Screenshot of Rishabh Pant&#039;s Instagram story.
Screenshot of Rishabh Pant's Instagram story.
Ravichandran Ashwin played his last international match during the second Test against Australia at Adelaide in 2024. It was not a memorable game for him as India suffered a 10-wicket defeat. He picked up just one wicket and scored 29 runs across both innings in that game.

A look at Ravichandran Ashwin's international and IPL career

Ravichandran Ashwin made his international debut on June 05 in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2010. A few days later, on June 12, he made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe at the same venue. His Test debut came over a year later in November 2011 against the West Indies in Delhi.

He found most success in Test cricket. Ashwin played 106 matches and bagged 537 wickets with 37 fifers and eight 10-wicket hauls. Moreover, he also scored 3503 runs with six hundreds and 14 half-centuries. He bagged 156 wickets from 116 ODIs and 72 wickets from 65 T20Is. The spin legend also won the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

In the IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2009. He stayed with them till the 2015 season and won two titles in 2010 and 2011. Ashwin then moved to Rising Pune SuperGiants for two seasons in 2016 and 2017. He also played for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) before returning to CSK for his final season in 2025.

The 39-year-old played 221 IPL matches and grabbed 187 wickets with best figures of 4/34.

Edited by Rishab Vm
