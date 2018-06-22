Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Two new-balls and field restrictions: Cricket's slow metamorphosis into a batsman's game

Bowlers are feeling more-and-more left out from the game as rules seem to favour nobody else but the batsmen.

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News 22 Jun 2018, 23:12 IST
171


England v Australia - 3rd Royal London ODI
One scoreboard, one hapless face

What's the story

The press conference prior to India touring England and Ireland has just concluded, and if there is one important pointer to pick out and dissect, from what captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri spoke of, would be their take on the rule of using two new balls every innings. Virat Kohli opined that because of the two-new-balls rule, the batsmen find it easier to score in the death overs as the reverse-swing factor is no longer present.

The details

"I think it’s brutal for the bowlers. I have played ODI cricket when there was only one new ball allowed and reverse swing used to be a massive factor in the latter half of the innings, which I think as a batsman was more challenging," Kohli opined.

Kohli's statement was backed by many people from the sport, the most noted among them being Sachin Tendulkar himself and Wasim Akram himself, who was once a champion of reverse-swing. Both of them took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the new mandate:

In case you didn't know...

The rule itself is nearly seven years old, with the ICC (International Cricket Council) introducing it way back in October 2011, owing to "boring middle overs" as the reason. As bizarre as this sounds, further rules brought forth, later on, caused further deterioration in conditions for bowlers, as they became mere objects to be slogged mercilessly by the batsmen with their willows.

The rule was such that no ball used in a game would be used for more than twenty-five overs, which meant that reverse-swing would be eliminated.

For those not familiar, reverse swing happens only with the old ball, and that was one of the prime weapons of bowling greats like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, to help them pick wickets and restrict the opposition from scoring, in the death overs. It has also made life harder for spinners, who tend to prefer bowling with an older ball.


CRICKET-ENG-AUS-ODI
Easy chases these days

There has been considerable opposition to the rule from several cricketing nations including India over the years, as scoring rates have increased with every passing series.

On one such occasion, MS Dhoni, the then Indian captain, even said: "We need to sit and think about if 350 is the new 280 or 290 or 300. A few of the bowlers are disappointed, they actually feel it will be better off to put a bowling machine there."

This was during the record Ind-Aus series of 2013, where India won the series chasing 350+ scores twice, and with Rohit Sharma's 209 enabling India to fly to 383 in another, batting first.

As if the bowlers' lives weren't harder already, the ICC then went on to create a new rule that made it mandatory for an extra fielder to stay inside the 30-yard circle during the powerplay overs. Though this rule was relaxed in 2015, it has provided little relief to bowlers.

What's next

Gone are the days where we looked at South Africa's 438 and Australia's 434 with awe. The record has been broken over and over again since then. Teams have already started chasing the possibility of scoring 500 runs in a single ODI innings.

Earlier last week, Kiwi women created an all-time record of highest ever ODI total, scoring 490 against Ireland women. Just three or four days later, the English men had a chance to break it but didn't coming just nine runs short at 481 against Australian men. Just a day later, The Kiwi women set up a record T20I innings total in women's cricket at 216 against South Africa women, only to be broken a few hours by England women, who pushed the total to 250 against the same hapless Protean opposition.


England Women vs South Africa Women - International T20 Tri-Series
No gender-barrier in sending bowlers packing

The attack has been severe especially in the ongoing Eng-Aus men's series. 342, 481, 318 in 45 overs - these were the English scores as we saw a worn out and clueless set of Aussie bowlers.

With the new rules bringing only a marginal increase in average run-rates globally - from 5.16 to 5.37, the case of England alone has been astounding - their run rates rose from 5.2 before to 6.03.

With India relying on their deep batting strength and head out to face the English at their home, it appears to be a very unfortunate season up ahead for the bowlers - whether Indian or English.


What do you think of the rule to play two new balls in every innings? Do you think the batsmen are gaining an unfair advantage in the sport, with all the field-restricting rules and the new-ball rules?

Do you think it's time for the ICC to get back to the old system to bring back more balanced games? Let us know in the comments below:

England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda Flashback: Looking back at the memorable...
RELATED STORY
A look into India's squad in upcoming ODI series vs England
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri speak in final press...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli vs James Anderson: An epic clash of two...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Virat Kohli's injury might be a blessing in...
RELATED STORY
4 milestones waiting for the Indian team at the England tour
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st Vitality IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Vitality IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Vitality IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us