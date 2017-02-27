Cricket's version of the Oscars - 2017

If the Oscars were to be handed out in the cricketing world, this is how the awards would pan out

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 15:49 IST

The 89th Academy Awards, also known as The Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and just like any movie, there was plenty of drama which took place during the ceremony, as the wrong film was announced as the Best Picture.

2016 was an eventful year for cricket as well as we witnessed a lot of memorable tournaments and matches being played and numerous records broken during the process. Be it the T20 World Cup held earlier this year, the Indian Premier League during the summer, or all the exciting Tests that have been played, there was no shortage of entertainment for cricket fans around the world.

So, if the Oscars were to be handed out in the cricketing world, this is how the awards would pan out:

Best Picture: Brathwaite’s four sixes in the final of the World T20

To present this award would be England’s Ben Stokes, the man who made it possible for Brathwaite’s innings to receive the award in the first place.

There were a lot of contenders for this award, including South Africa’s historic chase against Australia, India’s win against Bangladesh in the World T20, and Afghanistan upsetting West Indies in the same tournament.

However, Brathwaite smashed the other nominees out of the park for a six to take home the award for the Best picture.

To recall what happened, West Indies required 19 runs of the final over to become the first team to win two world T20s and Brathwaite was in a hurry to have some champagne, so he decided to take matters in his own hands as he smashed the first four deliveries for a six to create history.