Criticism of Babar Azam underlines a sick cult mentality in Pakistan

While people and experts heaped praise on Pakistan's captain Babar Azam for defying the odds with a match-saving 196, a certain section of the Pakistani cricketing fraternity came down heavily on the captain after the drawn Test match.

At the end of Australia's declaration on Day 4, almost nobody in Pakistan felt that their team, who had been bundled out for 148 early in the first innings, would be capable of saving the game.

Pakistan not only managed to save the match but also became the first side in modern cricketing history, post World War II, to play out more than a thousand deliveries in the last innings of a Test. The manner in which Pakistan managed to hold out for the draw was nothing short of heroic. Babar Azam delivered once again to prove his credentials as one of the top batsmen in world cricket.

However, Pakistan have a habit of finding flaws even when a team thwarts defeat. A certain section of fans and popular online broadcasters found time to criticize Babar's defensive approach on Day 5 when the captain fended off more than 400 deliveries.

While it is true that Babar played with a strike rate of less than 50, that was the demand of the hour. As the game got closer, the possibility of Pakistan pushing for a sensational win arose; however, that was never the idea in the first place.

Pakistan as a nation seems to be unhappy with every outcome. While the country was praying for a draw a day earlier, it had shifted to cursing the captain for his defensive mindset the moment the match ended with that very same outcome.

In fact, opener Abdullah Shafiq's strike rate was less than 35 as he played his part in rescuing his team from going 0-1 down.

It would seem that while the critics are happy the team avoided a huge defeat, they are haunted by the fact that the series is still level after two outings.

It is true that Pakistan's pitches have not been result-oriented in the last two matches, but there is a reason for that.

In no way was the country ready to play Australia in a Test series within just five days of finishing the PSL. However, they had to continue with the itinerary given the historic value of the tour. It was a short-term move that has kept Pakistan alive in the series.

One thing is for sure: Babar is way more astute and accomplished as a world cricketer, in contrast to general perception.

