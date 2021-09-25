CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 4, Northern Cape vs Highveld Lions - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The Northern Cape and Highveld Lions square off in the fourth match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Saturday (September 25).

Northern Cape come on the back of a 24-run loss in their first game against the South Western Districts.

Defending champions the Highveld Lions, on the other hand, almost pulled off a win as they started their CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 title defense with a narrow 2-run loss.

Both sides will look to quickly put their defeats behind them and aim for their first win in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 as they take each other on.

Match Details

Match: Northern Cape vs Highveld Lions, Match No.4, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: September 25th 2021, Saturday, 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Weather Report

The weather is clear with bright skies and sunshine. The temperature will remain in the 30-degree Celsius range with no signs of rain.

Pitch Report

From what has been seen so far, it has been an absolute belter and has played host to some high-scoring games. Batters will fancy themselves getting big runs on the board.

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape bowlers had a tough time in the first game. They were on the expensive side and will have to come back strong. The likes of Jonathan Vandhar, Evan Jones, Aubrey Swanepoel and Qaasim Adams got starts and will need to build on them in this CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match.

Predicted XI: Aubrey Swanepoel(c), Jonathan Vandiar, Ernest Kemm, Evan Jones, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Qaasim Adams, Isaac Dikgale(wk), Beyers Swanepoel, Johan van Dyk, Andrew Rasemene, Jerome Xaba.

Highveld Lions

The Highveld Lions may have lost their first game but will take confidence from their performance. They were short by just two runs, almost chasing down 198.

Malusi Siboto picked up four wickets with the ball while Ryan Rickelton struck 53 off 31 balls, but could not carry on. Shane Dadswell and Sisanda Magala scored some quick runs at the back end but failed to get the side past the line. A close first-up game is still a confidence booster as they get into the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

Predicted XI: Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton(c) (wk), Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Ntuli.

Match Prediction

CSA Provincial T20 Cup defending champions the Highveld Lions had a better game compared to Northern Cape. Both sides will be eager to get that first win and it should be an interesting battle. The Highveld Lions will start this fixture as favorites.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

