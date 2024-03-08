CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket South Africa is all set to host the CSA T20 Challenge, starting on Friday, March 8. A total of eight different venues will host the competition. Defending champions Titans defeated Dolphins in the previous season's grand finale by four wickets.

A total of eight teams will take part in the competition, namely Titans, Dolphins, Warriors, Rocks, AET Tuskers, North West Dragons, Western Province, and DP World Lions. Lions are coming into this campaign on the back of a CSA 4-Day Series title win.

Each team will play a total of 14 games in a double round-robin format with the top four sides making it to the semi-finals at the end of the league phase. The grand finale will be played on April 28, Sunday.

This campaign is an ideal platform for local players to rub shoulders with experienced and seasoned cricketers and perform well to stand a chance and make it to the senior levels of the game soon.

This is the 20th edition since the inception of the tournament with Titans winning the most titles (6) while Lions secured the second most silverware (4). Cape Cobras, Dolphins, and Knights have won twice each while the Rocks and Warriors have secured the title once each.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

March 8, Friday

Warriors vs AET Tuskers, 9:30 PM

Dolphins vs Western Province, 9:30 PM

DP World Lions vs Rocks, 9:30 PM

Titans vs North West Dragons, 9:30 PM

March 10, Sunday

Rocks vs Titans, 5:30 PM

Western Province vs AET Tuskers, 5:30 PM

Dolphins vs Warriors, 5:30 PM

North West Dragons vs DP World Lions, 5:30 PM

March 13, Wednesday

Western Province vs North West Dragons, 9:30 PM

Dolphins vs DP World Lions, 9:30 PM

Titans vs Warriors, 9:30 PM

March 15, Friday

AET Tuskers vs North West Dragons, 4:30 PM

Rocks vs Dolphins, 9:30 PM

DP World Lions vs Titans, 9:30 PM

March 17, Sunday

Warriors vs Rocks, 5:30 PM

Dolphins vs North West Dragons, 5:30 PM

DP World Lions vs Western Province, 5:30 PM

March 20, Wednesday

Titans vs Dolphins, 9:30 PM

March 21, Thursday

Warriors vs Western Province, 5:30 PM

North West Dragons vs Rocks, 5:30 PM

March 23, Saturday

Titans vs Western Province, 5:30 PM

DP World Lions vs AET Tuskers, 9:30 PM

March 24, Sunday

Dolphins vs Rocks, 1:30 PM

Warriors vs North West Dragons, 5:30 PM

March 27, Wednesday

AET Tuskers vs Western Province, 4:30 PM

DP World Lions vs Warriors, 9:30 PM

March 31, Sunday

Western Province vs Warriors, 1:30 PM

Rocks vs DP World Lions, 5:30 PM

April 1, Monday

AET Tuskers vs Dolphins, 1:30 PM

North West Dragons vs Titans, 5:30 PM

April 3, Wednesday

North West Dragons vs AET Tuskers, 9:30 PM

Western Province vs DP World Lions, 9:30 PM

April 5, Friday

Rocks vs AET Tuskers, 5:30 PM

Warriors vs Titans, 9:30 PM

DP World Lions vs Dolphins, 9:30 PM

April 7, Sunday

AET Tuskers vs Titans, 4:30 PM

Western Province vs Rocks, 5:30 PM

North West Dragons vs Dolphins, 5:30 PM

April 10, Wednesday

Dolphins vs Titans, 9:30 PM

April 12, Friday

AET Tuskers vs Warriors, 4:30 PM

Rocks vs Titans, 9:30 PM

North West Dragons vs Western Province, 9:30 PM

April 14, Sunday

Western Province vs Dolphins, 5:30 PM

DP World Lions vs North West Dragons, 5:30 PM

Titans vs AET Tuskers, 5:30 PM

Rocks vs Warriors, 9:30 PM

April 17, Wednesday

AET Tuskers vs Rocks, 4:30 PM

Warriors vs DP World Lions, 9:30 PM

April 19, Friday

Rocks vs Western Province, 9:30 PM

Dolphins vs AET Tuskers, 9:30 PM

Titans vs DP World Lions, 9:30 PM

North West Dragons vs Warriors, 9:30 PM

April 21, Sunday

AET Tuskers vs DP World Lions, 4:30 PM

Rocks vs North West Dragons, 5:30 PM

Western Province vs Titans, 5:30 PM

Warriors vs Dolphins, 5:30 PM

April 24, Wednesday

First semi-final, 9:30 PM

April 25, Thursday

Second semi-final, 9:30 PM

April 28, Sunday

Final, 9:30 PM

CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 while there is no live telecast of the competition for fans in India.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Full Squads

DP World Lions

Evan Jones, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, and Tshepo Moreki.

Titans

Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Steve Stolk, Ayabulela Gqamane, Dayyaan Galiem, Jack Lees, Matthew Boast, Neil Brand, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (Wk), Rivaldo Moonsamy (Wk), Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Lizard Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tladi Bokako.

Dolphins

Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Theesan Naicker, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Gilson, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole (wk), Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (c), Odirile Modimokoane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Tristan Luus, and Tristan Naicker.

Rocks

Adrian du Toit, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Jean du Plessis, Keegan Petersen, Maahir Joseph, Michael Copeland, Nathan Engelbrecht, Pieter Malan (c), Aviwe Mgijima, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (wk), Jason Oakes, Achille Cloete, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Shaun von Berg, and Siyabonga Mahima.

Western Province

David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Gavin Kaplan, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Valentine Kitime, Yaseen Vallie, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Onke Nyaku, Daniel Smith (wk), Kyle Verreynne (c) & (wk), Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell, and Wesley Bedja.

North West Dragons

Grant Mokoena, Lesego Senokwane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Migael Pretorius, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-eel Prince (Wk), Ronan Hermann (wk), Rubin Hermann (wk), Tahir Isaacs (wk), Bamanye Xenxe, Caleb Seleka, Calvin King, Duan Jansen, Gideon Peters, Irvin Modimokoane, Kerwin Mungroo, and Tumelo Mokoena.

Warriors

Andile Mokgakane, Diego Rosier, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, JP King, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke (Wk), Rudi Second (wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Alfred Mothoa, Anrich Nortje, Aphiwe Mnyanda, George Van Heerden, Liam Alder, Nealan van Heerden, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu, and Ziyaad Abrahams.

AET Tuskers

Cameron Delport, Michael Erlank, Thamsanga Kumalo, Alindile Mhletywa, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Malcolm Nofal, Cameron Shekleton (wk), Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Keith Dudgeon, Kyle Nipper, Mbulelo Budaza, Mondli Khumalo, and Smangaliso Nhlebela.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App