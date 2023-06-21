CSG vs DD Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) will face the Dindigul Dragons (DD) in Match 11 of the TNPL 2023 on Wednesday, June 21, at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The Dragons, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, are placed on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.408, thanks to wins in both their matches. They will go into the match after beating Siechem Madurai Panthers by seven wickets on Sunday.

After opting to field first, the Dragons bowled the Panthers out for 123 in 19.3 overs. Saravana Kumar and Subodh Bhati were exceptional as they picked up three wickets apiece. Varun Chakravarthy also bowled well and finished with figures of 4-0-23-2.

The Dragons made light work of the 124-run target, chasing it down in 14.1 overs with seven wickets to spare. Baba Indrajith scored 78 runs off 48 balls with seven fours and four sixes. Adithya Ganesh, who came in as an impact player, provided able support with 22 runs off 22 deliveries.

The Chepauk Super Gillies, led by Narayan Jagadeesan, started their campaign with thumping wins against Salem Spartans and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. However, they lost to the Lyca Kovai Kings by eight wickets in their previous game.

After being put in to bat, the Super Gillies only managed to score 126 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. The Kovai Kings chased down the target with 21 balls to spare on the back of Sai Sudharsan’s 64 off 43 balls. They will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Dindigul Dragons.

TNPL 2023, CSG vs DD Prediction: Can the Dragons beat the Super Gillies?

The Super Gillies lost their previous match, but have the firepower to stage a comeback. Both teams have strong batting units and are capable of chasing down big targets. The team batting second could end up having a big advantage in the upcoming encounter.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this TNPL 2023 match.

