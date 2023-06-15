CSG vs ITT Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) are set to face each other in Match No. 5 of the 2023 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Thursday, June 15. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will host the encounter.

The Super Gillies, led by Narayan Jagadeesan, got off to a stupendous start in the tournament. On Tuesday, they defeated Salem Spartans by 52 runs to make up for the rather disappointing result in 2022.

After opting to bat first, the Super Gillies racked up a decent score of 217 for the loss of five wickets. Pradosh Paul was the pick of their batters, scoring 88 runs off 55 balls with 12 fours and a six. Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, and Sanjay Yadav contributed with 35, 29, and 31* respectively.

Thereafter, M Viju Arul, Rocky Bhasker, and Aparajith picked up two wickets apiece as the Super Gillies restricted the Spartans to 165 for the loss of nine wickets.

The Tamizhans, on the other hand, did not make the greatest of starts to the tournament. On Monday, they lost to Lyca Kovai Kings by 70 runs. After being asked to chase down 180, they were bowled out for 109 in 20 overs.

Vijay Shankar finished with brilliant figures of 4-0-26-3 but his valiant efforts could not pay dividends. Sai Kishore bowled well on his captaincy debut as he picked up two wickets for 24 runs.

TNPL 2023, CSG vs ITT Prediction: Can the Tamizhans beat the Super Gillies?

The Super Gillies will go into the match as clear favourites. Their batters are in good form and their bowlers have done a reasonable job so far. The Tamizhans will not be high on confidence after their dismal batting against the Kovai Kings.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies to win the TNPL 2023 match.

