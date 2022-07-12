CSG vs LKK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) will square off against the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) in the 17th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The Chepauk Super Gillies are struggling a bit in the competition. They have played three games so far, managing to win only one. They lost their first two games but bounced back to beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their last match.

After being asked to bat first, the Super Gillies posted 203 on the board in their 20 overs. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly to restrict the Warriors to 159 and win the game by 44 runs.

The Lyca Kovai Kings, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with four points. They have won two games and lost as many so far. They comprehensively defeated the Ruby Trichy Warriors in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the Lyca Kovai Kings’ bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over the Warriors on 135. The batters then chased down the total with three overs to spare for a five-wicket win.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

Shahrukh Khan will be leading the Lyca Kovai Kings (Image Courtesy: News18)

The Chepauk Super Gillies finally managed to register their first win of this year’s competition in their last match. They are the defending champions and need to come out all guns blazing in their next fixtures to carry forward the winning momentum.

They have got a good amount of experience on their side and will be eager to repeat the performance of their last game while facing the Lyca Kovai Kings on Tuesday.

Shahrukh Khan, meanwhile, has been leading the Lyca Kovai Kings brilliantly and has managed to win two games on the trot. The Kings face the upbeat Super Gillies in their next game and it will be a test of character for them as the latter were able to find the right combination in their last game.

Tuesday's contest promises to be a cracking one. With the way the Lyca Kovai Kings have played in their last two games, they are likely to come out on top against the Chepauk Super Gillies.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) to win today’s TNPL match.

