Current best World XI across all formats

Anosh Subawalla
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
20.16K   //    21 Jul 2018, 06:54 IST

<p>

Unlike most other sports, cricket is played across three different formats, each unique in its own right. Each format demands an exclusive skill set, yet the finest players have the tendency to acclimatize themselves across all formats; a trait not everyone is blessed with.

While test cricket is the pinnacle for most, some prefer the shorter formats i.e T20I's and ODI's. While one tests your discipline and ability to focus over five days, the other two force you to think ahead and improvise based on the current situation.

Over the years, only a few have been able to adapt, and in the process, established themselves as the very best. Here, in my opinion, is the current best world XI across all formats.

1 - Jonny Bairstow (England)

Enter caption
Enter caption

His great desire and relentless approach have attained him a place in England's limited over sides. Calamitous at the top of the order, his clean exquisite stroke making often provides England a good start, transferring the pressure onto the opposition bowlers. Once set, YJB has the penchant to score big.

His average of 38.4 in tests and 50.31 in ODIs is a testament to the same. A fearless, combative wicketkeeper-batsman, Bairstow is a force to reckon with across all three formats. Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow cemented his place in test XI following his prolific run-scoring for his county.

Intensive work with England's wicket-keeping coach has made his keeping more secure, putting to bed majority of his criticism. Dependable in the middle order and equally destructive, Bairstow fits the English attacking philosophy perfectly.

1 / 11 NEXT
Anosh Subawalla
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
My opinions may have changed, but not the fact that I’m right.
