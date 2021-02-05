Current India-England combined Test XI

India and England are currently locked in battle in Chennai, and the visitors seem to be in control on a flat deck.

Both teams have named strong playing XIs, and to make a combined XI from these two teams is a difficult task. With world-class batsmen and fast bowlers on either side, places in the combined XI are spoilt for choice.

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England's playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson

We attempt to name a combined XI from India and England's teams for the 1st Test.

Note: The team has been picked keeping the venue (India) in mind.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has played only 3 Tests but still makes it into this combined XI

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have batted together only in two Test matches, while Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are England's clear first-choice pair when both are available.

However, the former pair were mightily impressive on the recent tour of Australia, and the team management has clearly expressed that they are going to be backed to the hilt. Rohit and Gill are probably the most aesthetically pleasing opening combination in the world, and have far more sound techniques than their England counterparts.

Burns threw his wicket away with a rash reverse sweep in the first session of the 1st Test, while Dom Sibley seems to be getting stuck in at the moment. Rohit and Gill, who have splendid home records in first-class cricket at home, will be seen in action in the coming days.