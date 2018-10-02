Current Test XI with one player from each country

Lav Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 59 // 02 Oct 2018, 14:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia's David Warner would be a prime pick for the opener's slot

What an absolute delight it would be to watch an all-star-studded Test team. Talent is beyond borders and putting it all together is something a cricket enthusiast will appreciate. This article is an attempt to create a team which will comprise players from the top 10 Test playing nations which are India, South Africa, Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West-Indies, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe. Afghanistan has played just one Test match which is why they have not been included in this list.

Hence this list will have players from only 10 nations. Each team will basically comprise of 2 players from one country and one each from other 9 nations.

This squad may not have the current best players in the Test format as there is a constraint of a single player from each country. So for example, Australia has three brilliant fast bowlers in Patt Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, and Mitchell Starc but it might be possible that none of them makes it to the eleven because of Steve Smith. Players not only compete with players from other countries but also with their fellow mates.

Ravichandran Ashwin will not only be up against other classy spinners but he will also be competing with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the Indian team. Similarly, Kagiso Rabada will be fighting for his place with Hashim Amla, Quinton De Kock and rest of the South African squad. English all-rounders Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali will be pitted against legends like Anderson, Broad, Root, and Bairstow.

Openers:

The options for the opening slot are as follows.

Dimuth Karunaratne: The Sri Lankan opener was the most consistent player for them in their last series against South Africa at home. He was awarded the man of the series for his brilliant performance and Sri Lanka were able to clinch the series 2-0.

In 51 Tests, Karunaratne has scored 3542 runs at an average of 37.28. He has 8 hundred and 17 fifties to his name. He is currently ranked 7th on the best Test batsmen list.

David Warner: In 74 Tests, Warner has scored 6363 runs at an average of 48.20 and strike rate of over 74.50. He is known for playing attacking cricket even in Tests. He has 21 hundred and 29 fifties to his name in Tests.

Warner's game is very similar to Virender Sehwag though the latter had a strike rate of over 82. Warner is currently the best opener in Tests. He is currently 5th on the best Test batsmen list.

Dean Elgar: The South African opener has been a consistent performer. In 51 Tests, he has scored 3243 runs at an average of 41.05.

Elgar has 11 hundred and 12 fifties to his name with a personal best of 199. He is currently ranked 9th on the best Test batsmen list.

Kraigg Brathwaite: In 49 Tests, Brathwaite has scored 3242 runs at an average of 38.14. He has 8 hundred and 17 fifties to his name.

Brathwaite has played some match-winning knocks for West Indies. He is currently ranked 13th on the best Test batsmen list.

Tom Latham: In 35 Test matches as an opener, Latham has scored 2375 runs at an average of 38.93. He has also scored 6 hundred 14 fifties in Test matches.

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal has been one of the most consistent players for Bangladesh. Off late, he has been scoring big runs on a regular basis. In 56 matches, he has added 4049 runs to his kitty at an average of 37.84.

Tamim also has 8 hundred and 25 fifties to his name in Tests matches. Recently, when he got injured in the first match of the Asia Cup, against Sri Lanka, he came out to bat in the final few overs with a fractured left hand and batted with one hand. It was a great display of service to his nation.

David Warner is currently the best opener in the world and he is an obvious choice for the opening spot. Although Dean Elgar is the second best option, there is another player which needs to be selected from South Africa which is why Dimuth Karunaratne will be the second opener. David Warner and Dimuth Karunaratne will be responsible for providing a solid start.

1 / 7 NEXT