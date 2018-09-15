Current World ODI XI with one player from each country

Lav Kumar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.41K // 15 Sep 2018, 22:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cricket enthusiasts would appreciate and could only imagine what a squad would look like if all the best players from different countries played together. This is what compelled me to think about such a scenario and create a great ODI side wherein each player is from a different country.

This squad may not have the current best players in the ODI as I have added the constraint of a single player from each country. So for example, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the best players from the current lot but both can't be a part of this side together. Same goes for Jos Butler, Ben Stokes, and Jason Roy, only one can make it to the side amongst these. Even players like MS Dhoni will struggle to find a place in this side as he is not only competing with the other wicketkeepers but also players from his own team.

Countries considered are Afganistan, Zimbambe, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zeland, England, South Africa, Australia, and India.

It will be interesting to see which players make it to the eleven.

Openers

Options for the opening slot are:

1) Rohit Sharma: Probably one of the best openers in the world. He has scored three double hundreds in ODIs and also holds the current highest score in ODIs. He has scored 4781 runs while opening at an average of 54.32 and strike rate of 91.29. He is currently ranked four in the ODI list of top batsmen.

2) Fakhar Zaman: The new Pakistani batting sensation Fakhar Zaman became the fastest to reach 1000 runs in ODIs. He recently scored a double century against Zimbabwe. He has scored 1065 runs in just 18 matches at an average of over 76. In such a short career he has made a name for himself.

3) Martin Guptill: The New Zealand opener has scored close to 6000 runs at an average close to 43. He has scored 13 hundred and one double-hundred.

4) Tamim Iqbal: He has been a consistent player for Bangladesh and off late been in exceptional form scoring a lot of runs. He has scored 6305 runs in ODIs at an average of over 36.

5) Jason Roy: The English opener is an excellent stroke player and consistently provided fast starts. He has scored over 2400 runs at an average of close to 39 and strike rate of over 104.

6) Johny Bairstow: Like Jason Roy, he is also an excellent stroke player and in just 51 matches he has scored 1962 runs at an average of over 50. He has also scored 6 hundred and is currently ranked 10 in the top ODI batsmen list.

7) Hashim Amla: This South African opener has been a great ODI player and has scored close to 8000 runs at an average close to 50. He has 26 hundred to his name and a consistent run-scorer for South Africa.

8) Quinton de Kock: The South African wicketkeeper opening batsman has scored over 4000 runs at an average of over 45. He has also scored 13 hundred and 17 fifties and is currently 7th on the top ODI batsmen list.

9) Evin Lewis: The West Indian opener can rip apart any bowling attack with his batting. He has scored over 1000 runs at an average of 32.58 and is best remembered for his whirlwind knock of 176*. On his best day, he can win you matches single-handedly.

10) David Warner: Pocket-sized dynamite David Warner is currently one of the best and has scored 4343 runs at an average of 43.43. He is ranked 5th on the top ODI batsmen list. He has scored 14 hundred and 17 fifties.

I will have two left-handers in David Warner and Evin Lewis as the openers in the side. Although they may not be the best openers unto themselves but because of the constraint of one player from each side, I will resort to choosing these two.

1 / 7 NEXT