World Cup 2019: 3 Indian players who stood out from the warm-up fixtures

Gautam Kapoor
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
122   //    31 May 2019, 10:16 IST

India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

The warm-up encounters ahead of the commmencement of the ICC World Cup 2019 saw a mixed bag of recent for India as a defeat at the hands of New Zealand followed up by a clinical, well-rounded performance against Bangladesh seemed to address some pertinent issues while some remain untouched.

As the team looks to iron out the final pertaining issues before taking on South Africa on June 5th, the team management still have to work out the number four conundrum, the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-Mohammad Shami debate and take a call on the best spin combination going into the competition. Undoubtedly, the warm-up fixtures will give a better idea on the team composition ahead of the opening league stage encounter.

As we gear up for India’s opening clash, we take a look at the three players who impressed the most during the warm-up matches and how their performances leave the side in safe hands at the quadrennial event.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja celebrates his half-century against New Zealand
Jadeja celebrates his half-century against New Zealand

There’s heavy clamour for the all-rounder to be accorded with a permanent spot in India’s playing XI and Ravindra Jadeja did himself a world of good with an astounding display against New Zealand. Coming in at a time when the side was struggling to put the runs on the board, a predicament that saw them staring down the barrel at 81-6, Jadeja showed that he’s still got what it takes to churn out an important knock.

His 54-run knock was not only graceful for the manner he scored he runs in, but more importantly the circumstances which he had to wade through to get them. As wickets kept falling for the side, he waged a lone battle alongside the lower order with the rearguard approach that saw India put up 179 on the board.

With the ball in hand, Jadej'a unsettling line and length reaped rewards as he kept a tight lid on the scoring and also picked up a wicket from both games which saw the other bowlers profit from the pressure he built on the batsmen.

#2 KL Rahul

Has KL Rahul cemented the No.4 spot?
Has KL Rahul cemented the No.4 spot?

With the team management sending him out to bat at the much-debated No.4 position in both the encounters, their idea of trying him out for a permanent role was quite evident. He failed in his first outing against New Zealand, falling for just 6 runs but made up for it against Bangladesh.

Rahul’s 108-run innings was mixed with patience and the occasional big-hitting and with the knock coming at an important time in the game when India's top order was back in the hut, the innings gained ever more respect.

He was jittery in the initial part with the pacers causing some issues with the moving ball but he grinded it out and slowly grew into his innings. Rahul took to 45 balls to reach his half-century and and stroked his way to a century, in the process also registering an important partnership with skipper MS Dhoni that took India to a competitive total.

At the end of the day, skipper Kohli's impression of KL Rahul's innings might have been sufficient for the stylish batsman to cement his spot at that position, leaving him in good stead with a lot of confidence ahead of India's first game.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah was at the top of his game against New Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah was at the top of his game against New Zealand

It’s hardly surprising that the number one ranked ODI player is featuring on this list. Bumrah exuded confidence in both games as he registered excellent figures of 4-2-2-1 (v New Zealand) and 5-0-25-2 (v Bangladesh) to stamp his authority over the opposition batters.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar still yet to find his rhythm and Mohammad Shami not too consistent in recent times, Bumrah's role in the bowling attack has been of prime importance. Holding fort for India in the pace department, Bumrah wrecked havoc during the practice matches, bowling an ominous line and length to leave batsmen beleaguered. Much is anticipated from India’s lead pacer and with him starting off well, the onus of tying up loose ends on the bowling front with be on Bumrah's shoulders.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Jasprit Bumrah ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
