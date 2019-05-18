×
CWC 2019: 3 Indian players you may not know once part of the World Cup squad

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
2.29K   //    18 May 2019, 10:50 IST

2003 Indian World cup team
2003 Indian World cup team

India is the joint second most successful team in the history of the World Cup, having won the tourney two times. The two-time world champions have been represented by some of the greatest players in the history of all time.

It is never easy to get a chance to play for India and that too in a World Cup. So if you have managed to be a part of India's setup in cricket's biggest tournament, surely that player a good player. But among the galaxy of stars to have represented India in the World Cup, it is easy to forget some names.

There are some players who were part of the Indian squad in the World Cup but their name has been forgotten with time. So today we will look at some players who were part of the Indian squad in a World Cup but you might not know it.

#1 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel
Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel caught the attention of the cricket world when he made his ODI debut even before turning 18. The left-handed wicket-keeper batsman was picked in the Indian team for the 2003 World Cup. While he was the only specialist keeper in the team, he never got a chance to play a match in that tournament.

This was because Sourav Ganguly converted Rahul Dravid into a keeper to improve the depth in the Indian batting lineup. This meant Patel had to sit on sidelines and he did not get any chance to contribute in the tournament.

India had a great campaign in 2003 World Cup as they reached the final of a World Cup for the first time in 20 years. A lot of stars emerged from the tournament and it was easy to forget some players. So it is not a surprise if you don't remember that Parthiv Patel was part of the squad.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Parthiv Patel Robin Uthappa ODI Cricket
