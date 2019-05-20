×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: 3 less known players who could surprise everyone

Abdul Rahman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    20 May 2019, 17:56 IST

Rassie van der Dussen has done considerably well for South Africa
Rassie van der Dussen has done considerably well for South Africa

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is just a few days away as it is all set to kick off on May 30 with the hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening match of the tournament. Cricketing fans from all over the world are pumped for the mega cricketing event and are very desperate to watch their cricketing heroes getting back in action.

All the teams have announced their best possible squad for the tournament and all of them have quite a good mix of youth and experience in their squad. While the experienced players are expected to play a crucial role for their team, there are also some unknown players who could surprise the fans with performance.

So here, we take a look at three unknown players who could be a surprise package at the World Cup.

#3 Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando
Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is a hard-hitting right-hand batsman from Sri Lanka who generally bats in top-order. He is considered to be the next big thing in Sri Lankan cricket. The youngster came in limelight for the first time when he got an ODI call-up for a series against Australia in 2016 without having played any first-class or List-A cricket. However, he had a forgettable debut match as he got out for a duck after playing just 2 balls.

Avishka Fernando has very impressive numbers in U19 cricket as he is the highest run scorer in Youth ODIs for Sri Lanka with 1379 runs.

As far as his international career is concerned, the 21-year-old has played 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is till date but has failed to impress with the bat. However, he has a quite impressive List-A stats as he has scored 1115 runs from 26 innings at an impressive average of 46.45 and a strike rate of 97.46 with 139 being his highest score. Fernando has 5 fifties and 4 centuries to his name in List-A cricket.

Avishka Fernando is expected to open the batting for Sri Lanka at the World Cup 2019. Considering his potential and flat pitches of England, he could surprise the fans with his hard-hitting batting in the tournament.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Rassie van der Dussen Hazratullah Zazai ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Afghanistan bowler Hamid Hassan to quit ODIs after the tournament 
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The Underdogs
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019 : Australia call three leg-spinners for practice at their World Cup training camp
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 lesser-known batsmen who could set the tournament ablaze
RELATED STORY
CWC 2015: The five best stories of the tournament
RELATED STORY
3 teams whom Afghanistan can beat at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 Potential Dark Horses in the Tournament 
RELATED STORY
3 Teams which Afghanistan can beat in the World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Afghanistan announce 15-man World Cup squad with new captain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us