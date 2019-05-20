CWC 2019: 3 less known players who could surprise everyone

Rassie van der Dussen has done considerably well for South Africa

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is just a few days away as it is all set to kick off on May 30 with the hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening match of the tournament. Cricketing fans from all over the world are pumped for the mega cricketing event and are very desperate to watch their cricketing heroes getting back in action.

All the teams have announced their best possible squad for the tournament and all of them have quite a good mix of youth and experience in their squad. While the experienced players are expected to play a crucial role for their team, there are also some unknown players who could surprise the fans with performance.

So here, we take a look at three unknown players who could be a surprise package at the World Cup.

#3 Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is a hard-hitting right-hand batsman from Sri Lanka who generally bats in top-order. He is considered to be the next big thing in Sri Lankan cricket. The youngster came in limelight for the first time when he got an ODI call-up for a series against Australia in 2016 without having played any first-class or List-A cricket. However, he had a forgettable debut match as he got out for a duck after playing just 2 balls.

Avishka Fernando has very impressive numbers in U19 cricket as he is the highest run scorer in Youth ODIs for Sri Lanka with 1379 runs.

As far as his international career is concerned, the 21-year-old has played 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is till date but has failed to impress with the bat. However, he has a quite impressive List-A stats as he has scored 1115 runs from 26 innings at an impressive average of 46.45 and a strike rate of 97.46 with 139 being his highest score. Fernando has 5 fifties and 4 centuries to his name in List-A cricket.

Avishka Fernando is expected to open the batting for Sri Lanka at the World Cup 2019. Considering his potential and flat pitches of England, he could surprise the fans with his hard-hitting batting in the tournament.

