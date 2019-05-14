CWC 2019: 3 major World Cup records that might be broken in this edition

Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup

A player's caliber is tested in the biggest of stages, his legend grows when he outperforms others at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. And in the world of cricket, no stage is bigger than the World Cup.

The icons of the game, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Ricky Ponting, Kapil Dev, Adam Gilchrist, and MS Dhoni will be remembered forever by cricket lovers, because of their ethereal performances at cricket's showpiece event. And, a champion is born, when he performs when the stakes are high.

We remember Dhoni's 91* more than any of his other innings, because it came in a final, out of the various gems that Tendulkar conjured in his career, his 98 against Pakistan sits at the top, because it came at the knock-out stages of the multi-nation event, and Gilchrist will forever be remembered for his 149 that pulverised the Sri Lankan bowling attack in the 2007 World Cup final.

As the 12th edition of the World Cup approaches us, let us look at three major records that might be broken in this edition.

#3 Most Runs In A Single Edition (673 by Sachin Tendulkar in 2003)

It might not be beyond players like David Warner to break this long-standing record of Tendulkar.

The great Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single edition at cricket’s showpiece event. The great master scored a whopping 673 runs in the 2003 edition, including 1 hundred and 6 fifties at an average of 61.18. Matthew Hayden came agonisingly close to breaking this record when he scored 659 runs in the 2007 edition.

Now, this is an era where the boundaries are shorter, pitches are extremely batsman-friendly, and hundreds have become common. And, with batting gladiators like Virat Kohli, David Warner and Chris Gayle in fine form, this long-standing record of Tendulkar might be broken in this edition of the World Cup.

