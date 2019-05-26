×
CWC 2019: 3 players who can help the West Indies lift the trophy

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
342   //    26 May 2019, 14:24 IST

Andre Russell is the trump card as far as the West Indies is concerned
The 2019 World Cup is just four days away, and all the teams will be looking to get their team combinations right ahead of the marquee event. And, one of the teams that can emerge as the dark horse and surprise everybody is the West Indies.

The West Indies last won the World Cup almost four decades back, in the year 1979. That was the time the team was filled with legends, including the likes of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, the incomparable Sir Vivian Richards, the iconic Clive Lloyd, and fearsome pace men including the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner and Michael Holding.

And, over the years, the West Indies just tapered away, and remained perennial under-achievers. But, for the 12th edition of World Cup, the ‘Men In Maroon’ have match winners who can turn the game on its head, and prove pivotal to their team’s fortunes.

In this article, let us look at three players who can be match winners for the West Indies in the 2019 World Cup, and enable them to lift the trophy.

#3 Chris Gayle

Gayle is one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket today
He is almost 40 years old, is going to play his fifth World Cup, but he is still one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket today. When Gayle is in form, no boundary seems big, and the fielders turn into mere spectators, and watch the ball sail over the boundary.

The biggest factor that makes Gayle a match winner is his ability to back himself, and once he gets through the uncertain starting period, and gets his eye in, he can become an absolute nightmare for the bowlers.

And, in 2019, Gayle has been in rollicking form with the bat. He has scored a colossal 424 runs from the 5 ODI’s that he has played this year, at a mind boggling average of 106.00, and a strike rate of 134.18. And, in the 12th edition of the IPL too, Gayle was at his swashbuckling best, as he hammered 490 runs at an average of 40.83, and a strike rate of 153.60.

If Gayle gets going in this World Cup, the opposition will have nightmares, as he can literally murder any bowling attack on his day.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Chris Gayle Shai Hope
