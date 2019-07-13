World Cup 2019: 3 Players who might have played their last world cup for India

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.36K // 13 Jul 2019, 20:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is reaching its end with England and New Zealand set to face each other at Lord's on Sunday in the final. So, we are guaranteed a first-time World Cup winner which is brilliant to see. In this slideshow, though, we are going to talk about India who were ousted by New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Barring a few moments in two matches, India played some brilliant cricket but they couldn't handle the pressure in the hunt for another World Cup. India had the right blend of youth and experience in their squad and some of those experienced players might have played their last world cup for India.

So, without further ado, here are the 3 players who might have played the last world cup representing India.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-Ups

A cricketer who has played second fiddle to MS Dhoni almost all his career might have played his last world cup for India. There were many questions raised when Karthik was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant as the second choice wicket-keeper and maybe those questions were legitimate as Karthik failed to make a serious impact in the three matches he got to play.

He scored 8 against Bangladesh and when he got the biggest opportunity of his life to play a match-winning innings in the semi-finals, he scored just 6 runs off 25 balls. With Rishabh Pant showing some signs of maturity and consistency, it is possible that Karthik is dropped from the ODI squad altogether.

Still, a potent middle-order batsman in T20 cricket, Karthik's days of playing ODI cricket might just be over. While it is fair to say that Karthik hasn't had luck by his side, he also hasn't taken the chances thrown at him.

1 / 3 NEXT