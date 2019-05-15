CWC 2019: 3 records set in CWC 2015 that might be broken in this edition

Ten teams will battle it out for this coveted trophy, making and breaking records in the process.

With just about a fortnight left for the commencement of the ICC Cricket World Cup, cricketing fans from all over the world would be flocking their way into England. The World Cup is certainly the grandest stage for every player to showcase his talent. With each team certainly getting an opportunity to play 9 matches, there are high chances that a lot of records could be broken.

Here we look at three major world cup records that were set in the previous edition, likely might be broken in this edition.

#3) Highest individual score (Martin Guptill, 237*)

Martin Guptill's 237 flattens the West Indies in the quarterfinals of the ICC world cup.

Scoring a double hundred has come down from a rare feat to a common sight in modern day ODI cricket. Right from the time the first double century was notched up by the great Sachin Tendulkar in 2009, there have 7 been seven other instances of scores in excess of 200.

The 11th edition of the world cup saw two double hundreds being scored. The first one was scored by Chris Gayle (215) against Zimbabwe and a few days later Martin Guptill smashed an ethereal 237* against West Indies in the quarterfinals.

With the pitches in England likely to remain flat and batting friendly, it would not be surprising that anyone surpassing that record and making it big.

#2) Most Hundreds in a single edition (Kumar Sangakkara, 4)

Kumar Sangakkara.

The legendary Sri Lankan batsman was in prolific form in the 2015 world cup. Out of 7 matches, Kumar Sangakkara scored an astounding 541 runs at a mind-boggling average of 108.20, including 4 magnificent centuries.

Given the long nature of the tournament and the current form of the batsmen, it might not be beyond reach for any of the batting maestros to break this record.

After all, records are nowadays being broken at breakneck speed.

#3) Highest team score (Australia, 417)

Australian batting has been known to make big totals

Australia's 417/7 against Afghanistan in the previous edition is the highest team total in a world cup. But this record is likely to be eclipsed because of shorter boundaries and powerful modern day batsmen.

Moreover, with the change in power play rules where only the last 10 overs of the innings has 5 fielders outside the 30-yard circle, it has become easier for batsmen to score freely in the middle overs.

In fact, England has the top 2 highest team total and it had achieved them quite recently. The 444 against Pakistan in 2016 and the mammoth 481 against Australia last year clearly tells us that scoring in excess of 400 is not a herculean task and that too in a place like England.

It would be interesting to see if these three batting records are broken in this edition of the world cup.

