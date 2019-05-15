×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: 3 records set in CWC 2015 that might be broken in this edition

Srisreshtan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
534   //    15 May 2019, 17:14 IST

Ten teams will battle it out for this coveted trophy, making and breaking records in the process.
Ten teams will battle it out for this coveted trophy, making and breaking records in the process.

With just about a fortnight left for the commencement of the ICC Cricket World Cup, cricketing fans from all over the world would be flocking their way into England. The World Cup is certainly the grandest stage for every player to showcase his talent. With each team certainly getting an opportunity to play 9 matches, there are high chances that a lot of records could be broken.

Here we look at three major world cup records that were set in the previous edition, likely might be broken in this edition.

#3) Highest individual score (Martin Guptill, 237*)

Martin Guptill's 237 flattens the West Indies in the quarterfinals of the ICC world cup.
Martin Guptill's 237 flattens the West Indies in the quarterfinals of the ICC world cup.

Scoring a double hundred has come down from a rare feat to a common sight in modern day ODI cricket. Right from the time the first double century was notched up by the great Sachin Tendulkar in 2009, there have 7 been seven other instances of scores in excess of 200.

The 11th edition of the world cup saw two double hundreds being scored. The first one was scored by Chris Gayle (215) against Zimbabwe and a few days later Martin Guptill smashed an ethereal 237* against West Indies in the quarterfinals.

With the pitches in England likely to remain flat and batting friendly, it would not be surprising that anyone surpassing that record and making it big.

#2) Most Hundreds in a single edition (Kumar Sangakkara, 4)

Kumar Sangakkara.
Kumar Sangakkara.

The legendary Sri Lankan batsman was in prolific form in the 2015 world cup. Out of 7 matches, Kumar Sangakkara scored an astounding 541 runs at a mind-boggling average of 108.20, including 4 magnificent centuries.

Given the long nature of the tournament and the current form of the batsmen, it might not be beyond reach for any of the batting maestros to break this record.

Advertisement

After all, records are nowadays being broken at breakneck speed.

#3) Highest team score (Australia, 417)

Australian batting has been known to make big totals
Australian batting has been known to make big totals

Australia's 417/7 against Afghanistan in the previous edition is the highest team total in a world cup. But this record is likely to be eclipsed because of shorter boundaries and powerful modern day batsmen.

Moreover, with the change in power play rules where only the last 10 overs of the innings has 5 fielders outside the 30-yard circle, it has become easier for batsmen to score freely in the middle overs.

In fact, England has the top 2 highest team total and it had achieved them quite recently. The 444 against Pakistan in 2016 and the mammoth 481 against Australia last year clearly tells us that scoring in excess of 400 is not a herculean task and that too in a place like England.

It would be interesting to see if these three batting records are broken in this edition of the world cup.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on World Cup 2019 schedule, news, points table, live scores, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kumar Sangakkara Martin Guptill World Cup 2019 Schedule 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
CWC 2019: 3 major World Cup records that might be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Three Indians from the current squad who might playing their last tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019, Warm-ups: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, and fixtures.
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 4 Reasons why this World Cup will be the most high-scoring to date
RELATED STORY
7 World Cup records that may never be broken
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Three reasons why India might not win the World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Gooch outsmarts Indians in the World Cup 1987 semi-final
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Top 3 wicket-keepers to watch out for
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Best XI of the players featuring in the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: England's Journey to being the overwhelming favourites for this edition of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us