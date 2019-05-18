CWC 2019: 3 star performers from last World Cup who could not make the cut this time

Wahab Riaz takes on Shane Watson.

Cricket has turned into a tough competition, not only among different teams but also within a team. Places in an international team are always insecure; one needs to be extremely consistent with his performance to keep his place in the team.

There is a considerable difference between the sides that featured in CWC 2015 and those, that are going to feature in CWC 2019. In these 4 years, all teams have seen many players rising through the ranks and many losing their forms.

While some players announced retirement from international cricket, some lose their place due to moldering performance.

Let us have a look at three-star performers from the last World Cup who could not make it to the squad for World Cup 2019.

1. Wahab Riaz:

Wahab was all over Shane Watson.

The Pakistani pace sensation was among the top bowlers in the last World Cup. He was the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan. Then, Wahab Riaz displayed sheer pace with great accuracy. He was the talk of the town following his nasty spell to Shane Watson in the quarter-final. The Australian batsmen were completely on the mat against Wahab Riaz, and if fielders had supported, Pakistan would have won that match.

Wahab had picked up 16 wickets in 7 matches at 23 apiece, with an economy rate of 5.56 and strike rate of 24.8. But, after the World Cup, he could not continue his flow, and his form went from bad to worse. His last ODI for Pakistan was the league game against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where he conceded 87 runs in 8.4 overs before meeting to an injury. After that, he could not make a comeback to the national fold. Though he did well in the Pakistan Super League that was played ahead of squad selection for the World Cup, the selectors did not show trust in him.

