×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: 3 things India need to try in the warm-up fixtures

Deepak Panda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.07K   //    23 May 2019, 01:59 IST

India enter the tournament as one of the favorites along with the hosts England
India enter the tournament as one of the favorites along with the hosts England

The Indian cricket team have landed on English soil seeking their third World Cup title. The Men in Blue will kick-start their campaign against the Proteas on 5th June. But before they start their World Cup campaign, they will play two warm-up games; one each against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

India enter the tournament as one of the favorites alongside the hosts England. They are the No. 2-ranked ODI side in the world and have the second-highest win percentage since the last World Cup.

On paper, the side looks as balanced as ever. However, there are certain areas that the team management might need to address before the tournament starts.

Here is a list of three things India should try out in the two warm-up games:

#1 Play both Vijay Shankar and KL Rahul in the middle order

KL Rahul needs to be tried in the middle order alongside Vijay Shankar in the warm-up games
KL Rahul needs to be tried in the middle order alongside Vijay Shankar in the warm-up games

Chief selector MSK Prasad is of the view that Vijay Shankar is the first choice No. 4 batter and KL Rahul is the back-up opener. However, Shankar's poor form and Rahul's sensational run in the IPL seems to have turned the tables to some extent. There is the possibility that India will opt for Rahul at four.

The only problem with this is the fact that Rahul has been below par whenever used as anything other than an opener in ODIs. Vijay Shankar, on the other hand, is a tried and tested middle-order batsman, who can bat anywhere between number four and seven. That gives Shankar the edge over Rahul.

What the management can do in the warm-up games is give both Rahul and Shankar a chance in the middle order. Rahul at four and Shankar at five has to be the way forward and this will help India gauge the form of the two batsmen and also provide them with an insight into Rahul's ability in the middle order.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Vijay Shankar
Advertisement
SK Flashback: Chetan Sharma strikes three out of three in the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand ODIs, 2019: 3 areas of concern for India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Top 3 candidates for the Player of the Tournament award
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs New Zealand matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup 2019: Why MS Dhoni and not Rishabh Pant should be a part of the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 non-English batsmen who can finish as the higher run-getter of the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players from other countries whom India would wish to have in their team
RELATED STORY
Raina picks his No.4 for WC, Kohli backed to break Sachin's record and more - Cricket News Today, 20th February 2019
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who can become the leading run-scorer in 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Is Rishabh Pant India's surprise weapon for World Cup 2019?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us