CWC 2019: 4 greatest ODI Players who never won a World Cup

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    25 May 2019, 15:25 IST

Some great players never lifted the trophy
Some great players never lifted the trophy

The 2019 World Cup starts from 30th May in England and Wales. It is the fifth time that England will host a World Cup following 1975, 79, 83 & 99. The 2019 World Cup will see a change in pattern as it will be the first time that 10 teams will battle it out in a group stage format. The top four teams at the end of the group stage will progress to the semi-finals.

As the World Cup comes around every four years, superstars around the world look forward to proving their worth in the greatest contest in the world of cricket. Famous players in the past have performed to their abilities and have gone to win the World Cup.

Every World Cup creates a legend who gets the status of a superstar. Imran Khan in 1992, Ricky Ponting in 2003 and MS Dhoni in 2011 have all made it big by leading their team from the front and eventually winning it for their team. But that has not been the story for every superstar in the game. Let us take a look at the four greatest ODI players who have never managed to lift the holy grail.

#4 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara came close in 2007 & 2011
Kumar Sangakkara came close in 2007 & 2011

We start our list with legendary Sri Lankan wicketkeeper, Kumar Sangakkara. Sanga made his debut at the age of 22 in 2000. In an ODI career spanning over fifteen years, Sangakkara scored 14,234 runs in 404 One day internationals captaining the side in 105 of them.

Sangakkara was the vice-captain of the Sri Lankan team from 2006 to 2009 and eventually captained the side from 2009 to the 2011 World Cup.

Under his captaincy, Sri Lanka reached the second spot in ODI rankings and went onto the finals of 2011 World Cup. The Southpaw himself was in prolific form, scoring 465 runs in 9 matches and finishing as the third highest run scorer after Tillakaratne Dilshan and Sachin Tendulkar. Yet, Sanga becomes one of the grand cricketers who was so close yet fell so far of winning the World Cup.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team AB de Villiers Sourav Ganguly
