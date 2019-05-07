CWC 2019: 4 Reasons why this World Cup will be the most high-scoring to date

Akash Singhal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 580 // 07 May 2019, 16:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 2019 ICC World Cup Trophy

We are all waiting for the biggest event in cricket to begin. The 2019 ODI World Cup is expected to be a great contest, with many legendary players eyeing the opportunity to win the mega tournament and get their hands on the coveted trophy. As we have seen the evolution of the game, it is evident that ODI cricket has started favoring the batsmen more and more. The scores have become higher, the number of boundaries and sixes has increased, and we are currently sitting before a tournament expecting new batting records, as that is what entertains the fans.

While the ICC had changed some of the rules which were there in the last World Cup, such as the one which allowed only four fielders at the boundary after the 40th over, the batsmen are still dominating the game. The upcoming World Cup is going to be no different, infact it may turn out to be a complete run-fest.

Here is a look at the key reasons for the same:

Not many prolific bowlers to control the run flow

The current scenario of international ODI cricket probably has the least number of big bowling names in the world. Think about it… How many legendary bowlers do we see playing the game these days, all teams combined? The only name that comes to mind is a rarely fit Dale Steyn.

The current bowlers in the world seem to be much below the past bowling attacks.

We do have certain bowlers doing well, but that number is only a handful - Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Pat Cummins to name a few. There are no teams with bowling attacks that may look truly threatening. To compare with, we can think of the West Indies pace battery in the first few, or the Australian and South African bowling attacks in the last few World Cups.

1 / 4 NEXT