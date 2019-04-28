×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: Complete time-table, venue details, and match timings for the Indian cricket team

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
1.22K   //    28 Apr 2019, 11:14 IST

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team

Indian cricket team is one of the favourites to lift the ICC World Cup this time around. The Men in Blue have been brilliant in the ODIs in the last few years as they have a well-settled team. The two-time world champions have a huge fan following as cricket is like a religion in India.

The fans would be hoping that their team can play to their potential in the World Cup. If they can bring their 'A' game to the table India can become only the second team to lift World Cup three or more times.

The team led by Virat Kohli will open their campaign with an encounter against South Africa. Then they have a tough test in the form of facing defending champions Australia. The five-time world champions recently beat India in an ODI series in India.

The runners up of last World Cup, New Zealand would be the next challenge for the Men in Blue. India is scheduled to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their fourth match of the campaign. The match will be a virtual repeat of the 2017 Champions Trophy final in terms of the hype around it.

There are two relatively easy opponents in the form of Afghanistan and Windies but in the World Cup, no team should be taken lightly. The match against England is very important as India and England are two of the pre-tournament favourites. It won't be a surprise if the two teams meet in the final too.

India will conclude their round robin stage commitments with the matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. From the schedule, it is quite clear that if India can get off to a good start they won't face trouble in qualifying for the semi-finals in the later stages of the tournament.

Indian team fixtures for the 2019 World Cup:

5 June (3pm IST) - India vs South Africa at Southampton

9 June (3pm IST) - India vs Australia at London

13 June (3pm IST) - India vs New Zealand at Nottingham

Advertisement

16 June (3pm IST) - India vs Pakistan at Manchester

22 June (3pm IST) - India vs Afghanistan at Southampton

27 June (3pm IST) - India vs Windies at Manchester

30 June (3pm IST) - India vs England at Birmingham

2 July (3pm IST) - India vs Bangladesh at Birmingham

6 July (3pm IST) - India vs Sri Lanka at Leeds

India's squad for the ICC World Cup 2019:

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli World Cup 2019 Schedule ICC World Cup 2019 Venues
Advertisement
2019 World Cup Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings, Fixture Details of Cricket World Cup Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Indian Cricket Team 2019 schedule
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, Download PDF of IND vs NZ 2019 Fixtures
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: The youngest and oldest player from each team 
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 : Strongest Indian Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Team India's best possible 15-member squad for ICC Cricket World 2019
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Complete squads and playing XI of all ten teams
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why Dinesh Karthik was chosen ahead of Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: One brave selection call by each team
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, Download PDF of IND vs AUS 2019 Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us