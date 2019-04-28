CWC 2019: Complete time-table, venue details, and match timings for the Indian cricket team

Indian Cricket Team

Indian cricket team is one of the favourites to lift the ICC World Cup this time around. The Men in Blue have been brilliant in the ODIs in the last few years as they have a well-settled team. The two-time world champions have a huge fan following as cricket is like a religion in India.

The fans would be hoping that their team can play to their potential in the World Cup. If they can bring their 'A' game to the table India can become only the second team to lift World Cup three or more times.

The team led by Virat Kohli will open their campaign with an encounter against South Africa. Then they have a tough test in the form of facing defending champions Australia. The five-time world champions recently beat India in an ODI series in India.

The runners up of last World Cup, New Zealand would be the next challenge for the Men in Blue. India is scheduled to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their fourth match of the campaign. The match will be a virtual repeat of the 2017 Champions Trophy final in terms of the hype around it.

There are two relatively easy opponents in the form of Afghanistan and Windies but in the World Cup, no team should be taken lightly. The match against England is very important as India and England are two of the pre-tournament favourites. It won't be a surprise if the two teams meet in the final too.

India will conclude their round robin stage commitments with the matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. From the schedule, it is quite clear that if India can get off to a good start they won't face trouble in qualifying for the semi-finals in the later stages of the tournament.

Indian team fixtures for the 2019 World Cup:

5 June (3pm IST) - India vs South Africa at Southampton

9 June (3pm IST) - India vs Australia at London

13 June (3pm IST) - India vs New Zealand at Nottingham

16 June (3pm IST) - India vs Pakistan at Manchester

22 June (3pm IST) - India vs Afghanistan at Southampton

27 June (3pm IST) - India vs Windies at Manchester

30 June (3pm IST) - India vs England at Birmingham

2 July (3pm IST) - India vs Bangladesh at Birmingham

6 July (3pm IST) - India vs Sri Lanka at Leeds

India's squad for the ICC World Cup 2019:

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik