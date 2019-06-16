World Cup 2019: Predicting India's lineup against Pakistan

Indian Cricket Team

When the schedule for the World Cup 2019 was announced, most eyes were fixed on one fixture - India vs Pakistan. The numbers are a testament to the stature this encounter holds. With an estimated 1 billion television viewers and 700,000 applicants for the 26,000 seats in Old Trafford Stadium, this is without a doubt one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

Ahead of the clash, here is a look at the best lineup for this encounter. With grey clouds incessantly looming over the stadium and the forecast raising doubts, it could be time for India to shift to a three-man pace attack.

Openers

With Shikhar Dhawan out owing to a thumb fracture, the team management decided that KL Rahul would open against New Zealand. One can expect India to stay with the combination against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma will be the key as he has been India’s most stable batsman in their two matches so far. Rahul is yet to prove a point as an opener and with this alliance giving rise to a new-look opening partnership, all eyes will be on Rahul and to see how he negotiates the moving new ball.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been a fulcrum for the Indian side for quite some time now and he’s been brilliant in taking up the massive responsibility accorded for the No 3 spot. He is going to play a massive role for India today against a pacy Pakistan bowling unit.

Middle-order

This is where things start getting a tricky for India. With Rahul moved to the opening slot, India need to fill the No 4 position once again with someone who can hold fort and ensure the death overs are fruitfully utilised.

Vijay Shankar is probably the best option. With Hardik Pandya unable to make a big impact in the first two games, Shankar can add to the team in this aspect as well. He’s steady as the fifth bowler and is a reliable bat as well with a good 30-run innings almost a certainty every time he steps out to bat.

At positions five and six should be MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. These two can come and up the run-rate for India in the final 10 overs, something which will hold India in good stead on a surface where every run will count. The middle-order can be shuffled around according to the circumstances of the match, with either coming before Shankar if India are in need of quick runs.

At No 7, Ravindra Jadeja should be a better fit than Kedar Jadhav. With no left-armers in the unit, Jadeja brings that dimension to the line-up and is more than articulate in bowling a restrictive brand of spin.

Bowling Order

Talking about the Indian seamers, Mohammed Shami could be a value addition if the conditions are conducive and the rain makes an early foray before the match. It’s the best gameplan for India, especially against a Pakistan side known to be troubled by fast bowling.

In Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shami, India have three pacers who have the variations to work Pakistan over. The lone spinner can be Yuzvendra Chahal, who can be supported by Jadeja/Jadhav. Pakistan play spin well and Jadeja can compensate for Kuldeep Yadav’s 10 overs of spin.