×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: Injury scare for team India ahead of the warm-up game

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
1.12K   //    24 May 2019, 22:40 IST

The all-rounder was hit on the right hand
The all-rounder was hit on the right hand

What's the news?

Vijay Shankar has suffered an injury during the net practice session. The extent of the injury remains to be seen as there is no official word from the BCCI.

In case you didn't know...

India is set to take on New Zealand on 25th May in first of their two scheduled warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

The heart of the matter

Indian team is already sweating on the fitness of Kedar Jadhav and while the all-rounder passed fitness test conducted by physio Patrick Farhart, his participation in the warm-up matches is not yet confirmed. Now according to Cricinfo, Vijay Shankar had to go back to the dressing after being hit on the forearm.

The 28-year-old was trying to play a pull shot off the bowling of Khaleel Ahmed, who is one of the four net bowlers in the travelling party. The right-handed batsman missed the shot as the ball hit him, which caused him pain.

The worrying part is that the all-rounder was seen carrying his bats with the other hand, which indicates that he was feeling the discomfort. The team management might refrain from taking risk of playing him even if there is little doubt about his fitness. This will compound the problems of the Indian team who are likely to miss the services of Kedar Jadhav in the warm-ups.

Jadhav trained on Thursday and Friday under watchful eyes of the Indian physio. He also had a net session but it was not in the main nets which indicates that he might not be ready for the warm-up game vs New Zealand.

Injury to these two in the middle-order might open the door for KL Rahul who might get an opportunity to prove his worth. While KL Rahul has been picked as a backup opener, he can also play in the middle order.

What's next?

India will play two warm-up games vs New Zealand and Bangladesh before opening their World Cup campaign vs South Africa on 5th June.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Vijay Shankar
Advertisement
CWC 2019: 3 things India need to try in the warm-up fixtures
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand: CWC 2019 Warm-up Preview, Head-to-head stats, Key Players and Squads
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand ODIs, 2019: 3 areas of concern for India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand warm-up match details, venue stats, team news, and key players
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Chetan Sharma strikes three out of three in the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup 2019: Why MS Dhoni and not Rishabh Pant should be a part of the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Top 3 candidates for the Player of the Tournament award
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 non-English batsmen who can finish as the higher run-getter of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Is Rishabh Pant India's surprise weapon for World Cup 2019?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs New Zealand matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us