CWC 2019: One selection error made by each team

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Apr 2019, 10:35 IST

Dropping Ambati Rayudu wasn't the right call.
Dropping Ambati Rayudu wasn't the right call.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is fast approaching and all the 10 teams have announced their preliminary squads for the World Cup before the deadline which was on April 23rd. They have until May 23rd to make necessary changes necessitated by injuries or poor performances after which the practice matches will start.

The tournament is set to start on May 30th with a match between hosts England and South Africa. This tournament will be held in the round-robin format with each team playing the other 9 teams once and the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

The decision-making process in selecting the squad would have been very difficult and while each call was taken in the best interest of the team, not all of them need to be right.

There have been some questionable selection errors in the squads and let's take a look at one from each team.

#10 Afghanistan - Omitting Shapoor Zadran

Zadran is one of the best pace bowlers in Afghanistan's rosters
Zadran is one of the best pace bowlers in Afghanistan's rosters

One of the most significant omissions in the Afghanistan squad was that of lanky left-arm pacer Shapoor Zadran, one of the most experienced ODI players in the team.

With pace bowling all-rounder Gulbadin Naib appointed as skipper, Afghanistan announced their squad for the World Cup just before the deadline on April 23 for their World Cup campaign.

Zadran was once the leader of the bowling attack for the Afghanistan team and the left-arm pacer was the highest wicket-taker for the team during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 held in Australia. This clearly showcases his ability to deliver during big matches and his omission to include younger names may backfire on the team.

#9 West Indies - Selecting Fabian Allen

Allen doesn't have much in his stats in international cricket
Allen doesn't have much in his stats in international cricket
Fabian Allen was part of the 15-member squad which the West Indies Cricket Board announced for the World Cup. The all-rounder who bowls off-spin is a fresher in the national team and hasn't got enough international experience to thrive on the big stage.

He has played only 4 ODIs before this and has made only 25 runs and has been pretty ineffective with the ball. Though he's a brilliant fielder, there is nothing to him apart from that and a player like Marlon Samuels with all that he's done for the team must have been selected.

While the Windies have a very young and potent side, they have been bit unfair to the experienced players who might have added more value to the side and Allen's selection justifies that.




Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ambati Rayudu Peter Handscomb 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
