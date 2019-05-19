CWC 2019: Predicting where each team will finish in the points table

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 4.66K // 19 May 2019, 12:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian and England are favorites to reach Semi Finals

After a hectic and extravagant Indian Premier League, the focus now shifts to the biggest tournament in a cricket calendar which is the ICC Cricket World Cup. England and Wales plays the host to the mega piece event after 20 years.

Although countries like Ireland, Scotland, and Zimbabwe have voiced their concerns over the reduction in the number of teams to 10, it is expected to be one of the most fiercely competed tournaments.

It is evident from the fact that there aren't any clear favourites going into the World Cup. The winner may come down to the team that plays the knock-outs well. Having said that let's predict where the teams will finish in the points table at the end of the league stage.

Sri Lanaka and Afghanistan

#10 Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been in tatters since the 2015 World Cup. Angelo Mathews was expected to play the lead role, but injuries have kept him out of the game. It proves with the fact that he hasn't played an ODI since September 2018.

Going into the World Cup, they have appointed a new captain in Dimuth Karunaratne whose last representation in an ODI was in 2015. Players like Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, and Lasith Malinga are expected to deliver some goods for this struggling team.

#9 Afghanistan

If there is one side that has improved a lot since the previous World Cup, then it must be Afghanistan. They have given some of the brightest young talents in the limited overs format recently. Despite playing in England, spinners in Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, and Mujeeb ur Rahman will play a huge role in the team's journey.

Their batting will be manned by the explosive duo of Mohammed Shahzad and Hazaratullah Zazai at the top. While the middle order will be governed by Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shenwari and Rahmat Shah.

The announcement of Gulbadin Naib as captain has created few ripples in the squad but they are sure to throw many surprises.

1 / 5 NEXT