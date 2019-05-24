CWC 2019: Ranking the all-rounders of the 10 teams

Can Andre Russell convert his IPL magic into the ODI format?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost upon us as the warm-up fixtures take place from 24th May as the teams prepare for the most prestigious cricketing tournament. Each team are hoping to find the right team balance and on great batting surfaces like the ones set to be seen in England, every player has a role to play in either scoring runs or not conceding them when they take the field.

All-rounders, will have a major role to play as they will mostly have to finish off innings as a big score is necessary on a batting paradise that England has turned to. Teams would also like to play an extra batsman or an extra bowler and an all-rounder has to adjust accordingly.

That said, let's now take a look at the all-rounders of the teams and rank the all-rounders in each team.

#10 Afghanistan

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari and Rahmat Shah

Afghanistan have a couple of good all-rounders but though these players are experienced, no one other than Mohammad Nabi seems to be comfortable donning a dual role. Nabi is one of the best all-rounders in the world but Rahmat Shah seems to be more comfortable with bat in hand than bowling his leg-spin. Plus, these players haven't really played much with the top teams in the world so all these stats pretty much mean nothing when we take into context what they will face at the World Cup.

Sure, they are surely capable of punching above their weight as their spinners have demonstrated but on paper, they don't seem that strong and need to issue a strong statement that they're here to compete.

#9 Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis will play a key role in Sri Lanka's capaign

All-Rounders: Angelo Matthews, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana and Milinda Siriwardene

Sri Lanka have a squad filled with all-rounder but none of them apart from Angelo Matthews and Perera have actually made any impact. Both of them are quality all-rounders and provide the middle order with stability and give the skipper an extra pace bowling option to choose from.

The other players however haven't matured too well and apart from Jeevan Mendis, none of them have performed too well and though Sri Lanka have a lot of choices to pick from, they need to deliver and mature with not much time on their hands. If they do so, however, Sri Lanka might spring a real surprise.

