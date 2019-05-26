CWC 2019: Ranking the best finisher of each team

Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell

In less than a week’s time, England and Wales will jointly co-host the Cricket World Cup in what promises to be the most anticipating two months of cricket in 2019.

The tournament which is slated to feature in a round-robin fashion for the first time ever since 1992, is touted to be one of the most closely fought editions ever in the history of the World Cups. However, it is debatable whether the conditions will suit the bowlers or will it be a run-fest with the kind of flat decks seen in England in the past few years, especially for white-ball cricket.

With T20 cricket playing a major role in today’s white ball cricket, such flat decks are a perfect foil for the batsmen and an absolute graveyard for the bowlers. Taking this fact into consideration, teams seem to have built their strategies around strengthening their batting line up.

With bat expected to play a major role in this year’s World Cup, we rank teams based on their finishers’ prowess in CWC 2019.

#10 Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Mohammad Nabi

The most experienced campaigner in the Afghanistan side, Mohammad Nabi is also their best player in the side, be it with the bat or ball. The all-rounder brings a lot to the table with his experience with the bat. Batting lower down the order, Nabi has been instrumental in paying the finisher’s role on many occasions for his team.

However, in the World Cup the team would want much consistent hitting from the senior pro to offer more competition to other teams in the tournament.

#9 Mahmudullah (Bangladesh)

Mahmudullah

A vital cog in Bangladesh’s campaign at the World Cup, Mahmudullah is one of the consistent players for the Tigers. The 33-year old right-handed batsman who bats in the lower-middle order holds the batting order together and plays the anchor role before going for the final flourish in the final ten overs.

His ability to manoeuvre the strike and go bonkers in the death overs acts a perfect foil for his team for someone batting at that position.

