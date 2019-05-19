×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: Ranking the top 3 batting sides in the tournament

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.41K   //    19 May 2019, 11:49 IST

Indian Team
Indian Team

It is that time of the year when cricket fans all over the world rejoice. It is the ICC Cricket World Cup month. Every cricket playing nation takes pride in watching their team perform at the highest stage and win matches to get the trophy home. This year ten teams namely England, Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan fight to become the world champions.

It's been already four years since the trans-Tasman finale where New Zealand put up a shoddy performance to lose the final at the hands of their rivals Australia. Every team has chosen its preliminary squad for the upcoming mega event, and have indeed put their best combinations possible.

The conditions in England this time are more conducive to the batsmen. The wickets are fully dry and flat with least assistance to the bowlers. So the team that bats really well throughout the event has more chances to make it to the finals. Each team has notable names in their batting unit.

Here we will look at the top three batting sides in the tournament.

#3 Australia

Australia
Australia

One thing about Australia is their competitive nature and dominance when it comes to ICC tournaments. Australia has always played the best cricket when it comes to multi-nation tournaments. The fact that they are 5-time world champions stands testimony to their dominance in world cricket.

Although Australian cricket had to go through their lowest ever moments for controversial incidents reflecting in their performances in the past 2 years, the team has got back to its best at the right time. The team is riding on confidence after winning ODI series against India and Pakistan recently.

The defending champions have named yet another strong team for this world cup. Moreover, the return of David Warner and Steve Smith has boosted the team balance immensely. The Aussie batsmen have fared well since the last World Cup - Aaron Finch (41), Warner (55.17), Smith (44.8), Usman Khawaja (47), Glenn Maxwell (32), and Alex Carey (31). The presence of the experienced Shaun Marsh, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis adds more balance to the already strong batting line up for the Aussies.

Preliminary Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon.


1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team David Warner Virat Kohli ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
CWC 2019: Best XI of the players featuring in the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 records set in CWC 2015 that might be broken in this edition
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting the teams' positions on the points table
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 best batting lineups at the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Power Rankings 4 months from the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 4 Reasons why this World Cup will be the most high-scoring to date
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Three Indians from the current squad who might playing their last tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The Favourites 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Gooch outsmarts Indians in the World Cup 1987 semi-final
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: One player from each of the top 5 ICC ODI ranked teams that can help them win the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us