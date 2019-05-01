×
CWC 2019: Shahid Afridi leaves Sachin Tendulkar out of his all-time World Cup XI

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
36   //    01 May 2019, 17:38 IST

Shahid Afridi and Sachin Tendulkar
Shahid Afridi and Sachin Tendulkar

What's the story?

In an interview with the ESPN, when asked about his all time World Cup XI, Shahid Afridi has surprisingly managed to leave out Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers off his team.

In case you din't know...

Sachin Tendulkar has an astonishing average of 56.95 and has topped the run-scoring charts twice in World Cup. Probably the most skilled batsman ever, AB de Villiers has an average of 63 with a wonderful strike rate of 117.29 in the World Cup. These players would fit in anyone's World Cup XI, but Shahid Afridi has left them out!

The heart of the matter

All-time World Cup XI of Shahid Afridi includes 5 players from his nation Pakistan. The only Indian to feature in Afridi's all-time World Cup XI is Virat Kohli. 

The all-time World Cup XI of Shahid Afridi is

Saeed Anwar, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq. 

The interesting fact is that three of out five Pakistani players have never been a part of any World Cup winning team which includes Saeed Anwar, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq. Shahid Afridi has picked Inzamam-ul-Haq in his team, despite his poor record in the World Cup. He has an average of 23 only and hasn't scored any century in the World Cup. 

What's next?

World Cup 2019 is consisting of 10 teams and is set to begin from the 30th of May in England. All the teams have declared their squad and are free to make changes till 23rd May 2019.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Sachin Tendulkar Leisure Reading
Fetching more content...
