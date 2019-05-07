CWC 2019 : Sri Lanka use recycled ocean plastic for manufacturing World Cup jerseys

Sri Lanka's 2019 World Cup jersey

What's the story?

The top 10 nations of the cricketing world are all set to collide in the mega-event of cricket known as the ICC Cricket World Cup in just a few weeks. Just before this grand event, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board took a unique initiative to deliver a message via this massive tournament. The nation is all set to wear jerseys made out of the recycled ocean plastic in the ICC CWC 2019.

The background

Sri Lanka announced its 15 member squad for the upcoming ICC event on 17th April 2019 which took the whole world with a shock. The management decided to go with Dimuth Karunaratne as the captain of the side ahead of the seasoned pros like Lasith Malinga and Dinesh Chandimal. This led to a tremendous debate over the selection decisions. The side decided to go with Karunaratne, who last played his ODI match for Sri Lanka in the year 2015, as their sides captain in a mega event like the World Cup.

The heart of the matter

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board has decided to give the world a special environmental message through their World Cup jerseys. The Sri Lankan team will wear jerseys made out of recycled ocean plastic for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which begins from May 30.

This has won the hearts of their fans all around the globe as the world faces a huge threat of global warming. The need for recycling is at its peak and the recycled jerseys don’t look bad at all as they consist of the Sri Lankan colors.

What's next?

With the World Cup just a few days away, it will be intriguing to see if the fate of the team also changes along with their jersey. The Sri Lankan fans will be hoping that their team once again reaches the pinnacle of world cricket by winning the World Cup.