×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019 : Sri Lanka use recycled ocean plastic for manufacturing World Cup jerseys

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
17   //    07 May 2019, 14:04 IST

Sri Lanka's 2019 World Cup jersey
Sri Lanka's 2019 World Cup jersey

What's the story?

The top 10 nations of the cricketing world are all set to collide in the mega-event of cricket known as the ICC Cricket World Cup in just a few weeks. Just before this grand event, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board took a unique initiative to deliver a message via this massive tournament. The nation is all set to wear jerseys made out of the recycled ocean plastic in the ICC CWC 2019.

The background

Sri Lanka announced its 15 member squad for the upcoming ICC event on 17th April 2019 which took the whole world with a shock. The management decided to go with Dimuth Karunaratne as the captain of the side ahead of the seasoned pros like Lasith Malinga and Dinesh Chandimal. This led to a tremendous debate over the selection decisions. The side decided to go with Karunaratne, who last played his ODI match for Sri Lanka in the year 2015, as their sides captain in a mega event like the World Cup.

Also Read - CWC 2019: Sri Lanka announce their World Cup squad; leave out experienced players 

The heart of the matter

The Sri Lankan Cricket Board has decided to give the world a special environmental message through their World Cup jerseys. The Sri Lankan team will wear jerseys made out of recycled ocean plastic for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which begins from May 30.

This has won the hearts of their fans all around the globe as the world faces a huge threat of global warming. The need for recycling is at its peak and the recycled jerseys don’t look bad at all as they consist of the Sri Lankan colors.

What's next?

With the World Cup just a few days away, it will be intriguing to see if the fate of the team also changes along with their jersey. The Sri Lankan fans will be hoping that their team once again reaches the pinnacle of world cricket by winning the World Cup.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket Lasith Malinga Dimuth Karunaratne
Advertisement
CWC 2019: Sri Lanka announce their World Cup squad; leave out experienced players 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing Sri Lanka's squad
RELATED STORY
CWC 1979: Naive India stunned by minnows Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who are the biggest game-changers for Sri Lanka?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Dimuth Karunaratne appointed as the captain of Sri Lanka for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup: Historical summary of all India vs Sri Lanka encounters in the ICC event
RELATED STORY
Looking back at Adam Gilchrist's 149 in 2007 World Cup Final that blew Sri Lanka away
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 1975, Australia vs Sri Lanka: Defiant Lankans stare down Terrifying Thommo
RELATED STORY
Looking back at the controversial 1996 World Cup, 23 years later
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: I will be scared to bowl against Hardik, says Malinga
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us