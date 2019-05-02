×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

CWC 2019: Top 3 wicket-keepers to watch out for

Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
174   //    02 May 2019, 12:02 IST

India and Australia are two serious contenders for the World Cup
India and Australia are two serious contenders for the World Cup

The mega cricketing event - ICC Cricket World Cup is at the doorstep once again. The event will be hosted by England & Wales from 30 May to 14 July. From Lord's to the Rose Bowl, we will witness fierce matches being played out between the best players in the world.

The teams have started out the preparations for the tournament. The squads have been announced and the boards are now busy preparing the players. The warmup matches will take place between May 24 and 28. Each team is scheduled to appear in two games to suit with the English conditions.

All eyes will be on current champions Australia, coming to England with dreams of defending the title. India will be another title contender at the twelfth edition of the World Cup.

The World Cup will be a platform where individual performances will have a big role to do. Both with bat and ball, there have to be match-winners for any team to win the championship. Talking of individual contributions, wicket-keepers will play a vital role in the field. With the bat and later behind the stumps, they will have to be on point.

Here, we take a look at three wicket-keepers to watch out for in the upcoming World Cup.

#3 Jos Buttler (England)

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has been offering England a pair of safe hands behind the stumps for a while now. The 28-year old will be the hosts' first-choice wicket-keeper at the World Cup. Buttler has played 127 ODIs for England and scored 3387 runs at a strike rate of 118.

He has been in tremendous form recently - both for England in ODIs and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The keeper-batsman had a 150-run innings against West Indies in February this year. For RR, Buttler has scored 311 runs from 9 games at a strike rate of over 150. With the gloves on, he has a total of 183 dismissals in the national colours. In IPL the tally extends to 26 dismissals in 4 seasons.

The player will become even dangerous when the game shifts to his home soil. In the familiar pitches of England, Buttler should be a batsman to look out for. The solid performance at the middle of the batting order and the quick finishes when needed makes him a keeper to watch out for.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Jos Buttler ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
CWC 2019: Three Indians from the current squad who might playing their last tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Top 5 tournament debutants to watch out for
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Three reasons why India might not win the World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 5 all-rounders to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Predicting the teams' positions on the points table
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Best XI of the players featuring in the tournament
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: ICC announces its "Unlucky" World Cup XI
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Power Rankings 4 months from the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India's lack of lower order firepower should be a cause for concern
RELATED STORY
Team India's best possible 15-member squad for ICC Cricket World 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us