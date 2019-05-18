×
CWC 2019: Top five trump cards in this edition

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
538   //    18 May 2019, 11:44 IST

Lance Klusener announced himself to the world by his performances in the 1999 World Cup
Lance Klusener announced himself to the world by his performances in the 1999 World Cup

With the World Cup almost upon us, this is the time which every player is waiting for. All the big match players know that there is no stage as big as this and if you can make a mark here you get immortalized in history.

Moments like Jonty Rhodes flying in the air to run out Inzamam in 1992 World Cup or Wasim Akram announcing his arrival to the world by a scintillating spell in the 1992 final or Sachin Tendulkar's run making spree in 1996, or of course Lance Klusener tranforming into a man that can do no wrong in 1999 World Cup, it's in these moments that the potential trump cards proved their worth to the team.

For this edition of the World Cup, we look at the ones who are potentially going to be the biggest game changers in this world cup for their respective teams. There will always be the reliable Virat Kohlis, Joe Roots and Kane Williamsons of the world and we know they are going to contribute and contribute very well.

We jotted down the list of the guys who could be the x-factors for their teams, who could do what a Yuvraj Singh did in 2011 or a Klusener did in 1999. So let's jump to the list and find out the players that could have a career-defining World Cup.

#1 David Warner

David Warner would be eager to prove to the world that he's lost none of that edge in one year
David Warner would be eager to prove to the world that he's lost none of that edge in one year

David Warner is back and if his form in the IPL is anything to go by he's back at his best. He seems hungrier than ever and is looking to make up for the lost time. Warner was the highest run scorer in the IPL and in the eyes of many he has brought in a sense of maturity into his game.

Still a beast when it comes to smashing the ball out of the ground and taking the attack to the opposition, he would be looking to make the most of the flat decks and small grounds in England. In what is most probably going to be his last World Cup Warner would be looking to make the most of this opportunity.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team David Warner Andre Russell World Cup 2019 Schedule
Fetching more content...
