CWC 2019: Virat Kohli Impressed With KL Rahul's Ton Against Bangladesh

Gautam Kapoor
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
329   //    29 May 2019, 08:30 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Ever since India’s final 15 member squad was announced for the ODI Cricket World Cup 2019, the biggest talking point to have revolved around the side has been the number 4 spot. Having dropped Ambati Rayudu who endured a tepid outing against Australia in the series India contested against them in March, the burning topic remained on who could fill in the role that has for far too long been paper thin for the country now.

The question became more persistent especially given India’s abject failings in the batting order in England in 2018. In that particular series, the middle-order had continuously collapsed like a house of cards with no one apart from the top three remotely interested in showing fortitude in the face of adversity.

Selecting Vijay Shankar for the tournament, the question yet remained to be solved. Shankar’s subsequent selection over Rayudu was made based on his overall abilities as a player with him capable of coming in and doing a job with both the bat and ball as quipped by the BCCI. Unfortunately, it failed to paper over the cracks of the number 4 spot - one India have kept rummaging over players to nail down.

One player the side has looked to try out in the role over the course of the two warm-up matches has been KL Rahul. Despite his abject showing against New Zealand, the batsman was given another go in the role despite Shankar coming into the line-up for the match against Bangladesh. It was clear with the move that the team management were clearly looking at the long term, one that included KL Rahul as in the role where players are supposed to act as the fulcrum and build a platform to take off from in the death overs.

Coming out to bat at 50-2 with both the openers having departed early and Virat Kohli subsequently walking back for 47 with the scoreboard reading 83-3, KL Rahul was suspect in the early part of his innings. He was susceptible to the moving ball, his feet going nowhere to score just 8 in his opening 17 balls. However, what looked certain to be another false inning from his bat, eventually might have been one that consolidates the number 4 spot.

He settled down well, getting to his 50 in 45 balls before his 100 came up in 94 balls. He departed for 108, putting on a 164 run stand with MS Dhoni which saw India hold fort and pile on a colossal 359-7 from their quota of overs, something that proved too hot to manage for Bangladesh.

And speaking after the match, Kohli was all praises for the innings. Talking about KL Rahul and the 100 he scored on the day, the Indian captain talked about how the side were considering the batsman for the spot.

“I think the biggest positive to come out was the way KL Rahul batted at four. It is important that he gets runs and he is a sound player to get the scoreboard ticking,” Kohli said at the end of the match during the presentation. 

The captain also spoke on the form of his two openers and emphasized how he’s unfazed by the recent failings of the two.

“Most of the teams winning the toss would want to chase. We have had two good challenges in the two games while batting first. Shikhar [Dhawan] and Rohit [Sharma] are quality players, they become stars in ICC events. I understand if guys don’t get going right away in this format, but I am glad with what we got out of these two games,” Kohli added.

Earlier during the year, Gautam Gambhir had also talked about how he considers KL Rahul as the aptest choice for the number 4 position while talking during an event he visited.

"I feel Rahul is best suited for No.4 spot because he has got the technique, he has got the ability to win you games. I know that is not the position you would have preferred, but I have always believed one thing you only put yourself in the playing XI ultimately it is the team management who decide. You should be flexible enough to bat at any position for the team,” Gautam had said.

While if India will give him the role based on this innings at the Sophia Gardens is yet to be seen, KL Rahul has till date batted for India on three ocaasions previous at the number 4 spot, scoring a paltry 26 runs in the process. His overall ODI record is also hardly impressive, one where he has scored just 343 runs in 13 innings at an average of 34.3.

Although, he is coming into the World Cup with a good IPL, and his recent 100 against Bangladesh only goes onto strengthen his bid for a permanent spot. There are too many combinations for the side yet to nail down on and the country will be wishing they can be judiciously ironed out in the upcoming days.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
