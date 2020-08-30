Cyprus T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 29 (Updated)

The Cyprus T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase with the champions to be crowned today. The two semi-finals would be played on August 30, followed by the 3rd place playoff match and the all-important final.

Cyprus Eagles CTL have finished atop the points table of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 after the conclusion of the group stage matches. They have 14 points to their credit, courtesy of the seven wins they registered in their eight league phase encounters.

Riyaan CC are placed second on the points table with 12 points in their bag. They won six of their eight matches, losing a match each against Nicosia Tigers CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL, with the reversal against the table-toppers coming via the Golden Ball.

Nicosia Tigers CC occupy the third stop in the points table of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 with 8 points in their kitty. They emerged victorious in four matches while being on the receiving end in the same number of matches.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC, with 4 points from their eight matches, are the other team to have made it through to the knockout stage. They registered a win each against Nicosia Tigers CC and Nicosia XI Fighters CC for their two victories.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC are the only team to be eliminated from the Cyprus T10 League 2020. They finished with just the 2 points to their credit, courtesy a solitary win against Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC.

Cyprus Eagles CTL will be crossing swords against Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC in the first semi-final followed by the other penultimate round match between Riyaan CC and Nicosia Tigers CC. The losing semi-finalists will face off in the 3rd place playoff match, with the winners of the penultimate round matches playing the title decider.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020 -

Cyprus T10 League Points Table

Cyprus T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Cyprus T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Roman Mazumder of Nicosia Tigers CC is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group matches in the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has amassed 301 runs in the eight matches he has played, with an 80-run knock as his top score. Mazumder also has an excellent strike rate of 211.97 and has struck 37 fours and 16 sixes.

Atta Ullah of Riyaan CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 268 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 78-run inning as his highest score. Ullah has scored these runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 243.63 and has smashed 17 fours apart from 26 hits over the ropes.

BLCS Kumara of Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC is placed third on the highest run-scorers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020. He has scored 255 runs in seven matches, with a 66-run knock as his top score. Kumara has a decent strike rate of 179.57 and has struck 29 fours and 13 maximums.

With all of the four semi-finalists playing two matches each today, any of the other batsmen from these teams could go past Roman Mazumder and emerge as the highest run-scorer of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cyprus T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shoaib Ahmad of Riyaan CC is still placed at the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage encounters. He has scalped 10 wickets in the eight matches he has played. Ahmad's spell of 5/14 is the only five-wicket haul in the tournament so far and he has an acceptable economy rate of 9.50.

Murali Alanki, Munnah Rahman and Gursewak Singh are the second-most successful bowlers of the tournament to date with 8 wickets each. Alanki of Cyprus Eagles CTL is placed highest amongst the three on the wicket-taking charts due to his superior strike rate of 8.87.

Alanki, who has a best bowling effort of 2/13, has been slightly expensive with an economy rate of 10.64. Rahman of Nicosia XI Fighters CC has a spell of 3/9 as his best effort but has been even more expensive, having conceded an average of 12.71 runs per over.

Singh of Cyprus Eagles CTL has been the most economical among the top four wicket-takers, with an economy rate of 9.25. He has returned figures of 2/6 as his best bowling effort.

With Nicosia XI Fighters CC eliminated from the tournament, Rahman would not get an opportunity to add to his wickets tally. The other bowlers from the four semi-finalists would be looking to displace Shoaib Ahmad from the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Cyprus T10 League 2020.