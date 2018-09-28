D'Arcy Short smacks 23 sixes in record-breaking double century

D'Arcy Short smashed 23 sixes in his record double-hundred against Queensland

D'Arcy Short became the fourth Australian to score a double-century in List A cricket. Western Australia's Short scored a thundering double-century in the ongoing JLT Cup against Queensland at Hurstville Oval. He shattered the record of the highest individual score in the 50-Over game in Australia.

The record for the highest individual score was previously held by Ben Dunk who had scored 229 in 2014. Now, this is the third highest individual score in List-A cricket, only after Surrey's AD Brown and India's Rohit Sharma.

Short displayed extraordinary power-hitting skills and hit 23 sixes in his innings. He now holds the record for the highest number of sixes in a List A game. In his flamboyant innings, he made 257 runs off 148 balls, including 15 fours and 23 sixes.

Earlier, Queensland had won the toss and invited Western Australia to bat first. But the bowlers soon regretted the decision as Short looked relentless in his barbaric hitting. He dominated the bowlers, with the next biggest contribution being 27, coming from Marcus Stoinis.

Short spared no bowler. He smashed three consecutive sixes off the bowling of Charlie Hemphrey to bring up his record double-century in just 128 balls. One of the sixes smacked the glass window pane in the ground.

Queensland's Mathew Kuhnemann was the pick of the bowlers. He picked three wickets and dismissed him in the 45th over.

Short has now joined the club of double centurions that contains the likes of Ben Dunk, Phillip Hughes, and Travis Head (strangely all are left-handers).

Highest List A scores

268 – Alistair Brown, Surrey v Glamorgan, The Oval, 2002

264 – Rohit Sharma, India v Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 2014

257 – D’Arcy Short, WA v Queensland, Hurstville, 2018

248 – Shikhar Dhawan, India A v SA A, Pretoria, 2013

237* – Martin Guptill, New Zealand v West Indies, Wellington, 2015