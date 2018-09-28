D'Arcy Short Hits 23 Sixes in Australia's Domestic One-Day Tournament

Kartikeya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News 57 // 28 Sep 2018, 14:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

D'Arcy Short's 257 off 148 balls included 15 fours and 23 sixes for Western Australia against Queensland.

D'Arcy Short, the young Australian batsman who made headlines earlier this year with his stunning performances in the T20I tri-series against England and New Zealand - stole the headlines today as he hit 23 sixes in his innings of 257 for Western Australia against Queensland.

Short's 257 came off just 148 balls, and included 15 fours and a staggering 23 sixes. The previous record for List A matches (50-over domestic and international matches) was 17 sixes. Short scored two-thirds of his team total of 387 all-out in 47 overs. His team eventually won the JLT Cup match by 116 runs.

Short's 257 is also the third-highest score ever in the history of List A cricket, behind Rohit Sharma's 264 - in an ODI playing for India against Sri Lanka in 2014; and Alastair Brown's world record 268 while playing for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002.

The 28 year-old Short, who made his international debut this very year against New Zealand in the triangular series mentioned above, has already scored 460 runs in just 16 innings at an average of 41.81 and a strike rate of over 120 (ODI and T20I combined). He should be a certainty for Australia's squad for the upcoming World Cup, and would definitely feature in Australia's home World T20 in 2020.

He was the second highest run scorer in the Trans-Tasman T20 Tri-Series (his debut international series), scoring 196 runs in just 5 innings at an average of 49 and a strike rate of almost 150 - including two half centuries.

With a no holds barred approach towards batting, international teams would soon need to work a way around getting Short out early, or else he would change the course of a game in the matter of a couple of overs.