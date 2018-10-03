Dale Steyn sparkles with bat on ODI comeback

Dale Steyn, the South African pace bowling legend has scored a half-century nearly 2 years after his comeback to the ODI squad.

In the ongoing series between South Africa and Zimbabwe, South Africa was left in tatters in the first innings with a flurry of wickets. Zimbabwe, who were sensing a win against the Proteas after a long time had Dale Steyn to deal with. The pace bowler, after a string of injuries, was making a comeback to the ODI squad. However, this time he had to save his team with the bat. Dale Steyn did not disappoint as he scored a vital 60 runs for his team.

South Africa was eventually bowled out for 198 which was a decent score considering the situation they were in. Dale Steyn, who never had an ODI half-century before this game would not have liked a better situation to achieve this feat. He also reached his 50 in style with a six of the bowling of Tiripano. With his contribution, South Africa will be looking to extend their lead in the series. However, they would need a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Zimbabwe.

Dale Steyn has been plagued with injuries in the recent past and he will be eyeing the World Cup to end his career. With the Proteas possessing a strong bowling lineup, it would take a monumental effort from Dale Steyn to represent his country at the World Cup. Since it would be last chance to be at a World Cup, Steyn will hope that his injuries will not come back. With his impressive performance with the bat, Steyn can make the selectors think if he can able to complement his innings with a good bowling effort.

With Steyn reaching the fag end of his career, it would mark the end of South Africa's premium fast bowling era. He has been an inspiration to many fast bowlers across the world and will be looking to end his career on a high.