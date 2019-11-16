Dale Steyn picks Mohammed Shami as the best pace bowler in the world

Shami showcased his second-innings mastery once again as he picked up four wickets against Bangladesh.

Mohammed Shami has had a vital role to play in India's recent success in both white and red-ball cricket. The pace spearhead has become an important frontline bowler ever since he made his debut against West Indies in 2013. He produced another brilliant performance against Bangladesh, picking up seven wickets in the two innings, as India steamrolled their opponents in Indore in the first Test.

In a Q/A session on Twitter, South African pace bowling great Dale Steyn revealed who he thinks is the best pacer in the world. Steyn, while interacting with fans in question-answer session on Twitter, replied "Shami on current form", when asked who is the best bowler in the world.

Shami on current form — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 16, 2019

It is hard to argue with Steyn considering the fantastic form Shami is enjoying at the moment, he has taken 312 wickets across all formats for India since his debut. He's been at the helm of India's recent pace revolution that has seen them pick the majority of the wickets. Impressed by his bowling skills, former player Gautam Gambhir had this to say:

"Every ball that he bowls, there is something happening. There is this expectation that he is going to get a wicket off every ball. Not many fast bowlers in Indian conditions have that skill. Every time against any opposition, Obviously you can talk that Bangladesh is not that good an opposition. But look at what he did against South Africa. Look at what he did in Vizag in those conditions which were absolutely flat. We don't give enough credit to the Indian fast bowlers. We always talk about foreign fast bowlers. But for me, this is a pure exhibition of manners."

There it is the 8th wicket for #TeamIndia. Shami has his 4th and we are two wickets away from victory 💪💪#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/XhJOgXM5r0 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2019

India's pace trio of Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav has been top-notch with their bowling having conquered West Indies and rampaging through South Africa when they toured India. The development shown by India's pace bowling department is heartwarming to see with a tour to New Zealand coming up.