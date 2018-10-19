×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Dale Steyn praises Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
139   //    19 Oct 2018, 14:33 IST

Mohammad Abbas has announced himself to the world
Mohammad Abbas has announced himself to the world

Dale Steyn, South Africa's premier fast bowler has given his prediction as to who would be topping the ICC Test bowling charts very soon.

Mohammad Abbas, the 28-year-old right-hand fast arm bowler from Pakistan has been touted as the next big thing in Test Cricket by Dale Steyn. Abbas would be very proud of himself with this appreciation coming from one of the best fast bowlers that cricket has produced.

Having made his debut only last year, Mohammad Abbas was preferred ahead of bowling sensation Mohammed Amir for the series against Australia in Dubai. Despite being excellent players of fast bowlers, the Australian batsmen have struggled against Mohammed Abbas.

Abbas has picked an astonishing 49 wickets in just nine matches in his career so far. He has done that at an average of 16 runs only. This has drawn comparisons with players like Glenn McGrath and Mohammed Asif who have had similar starts to their career.

He picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test against Australia which prompted Dale Steyn to laud Abbas on social media. South African legend Ab de Villiers also agreed to Dale Steyn's tweet on the pacer's twitter account.

With the World Cup set to start next year, Pakistan would consider themselves lucky to have found this youngster. Pakistan's fast bowling contingent has been in bad form in recent times and their performance in the Australia series would be a morale booster.

On the other hand, Dale Steyn has made a comeback to South Africa's limited overs squad. He was responsible for the series win against Zimbabwe and was therefore awarded a spot in the squad for the upcoming tournament against Australia. A few good performances in this series could guarantee Steyn of a place in the World Cup squad which could be a fitting end to his highly illustrious career.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs Australia 2018 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team Dale Steyn Mohammad Abbas
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
5 Interesting facts about Mohammad Abbas
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Pakistan-Australia encounters
RELATED STORY
Pakistan announce squad for Australia tests; Mohammad...
RELATED STORY
The First Test Between Australia and Pakistan was a Great...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Strong comeback from Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018, 2nd Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Preview, Match Details, Head...
RELATED STORY
3 changes that can help Pakistan beat Australia in the...
RELATED STORY
Looking at the changes in ICC rankings after the Pak-Aus...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Australia manages dramatic draw against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
| Sat, 29 Sep
PAKA 278/10 & 261/7
AUS 494/4
Match Drawn
PAKA VS AUS live score
1st Test | Sun, 07 Oct
PAK 482/10 & 181/6
AUS 202/10 & 362/8
Match Drawn
PAK VS AUS live score
2nd Test
PAK 282/10 & 400/9
AUS 145/10 & 164/8 (49.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | Australia need 374 runs to win
PAK VS AUS live score
Only T20I | Mon, 22 Oct, 10:00 AM
United Arab Emirates
Australia
UAE VS AUS preview
1st T20I | Wed, 24 Oct, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 26 Oct, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 28 Oct, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us