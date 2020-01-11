Daniel Christian greets Glen Maxwell with bizarre, expletive-filled question

Spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed a majestic show by Glenn Maxwell on Friday. A stunning unbeaten 83* off 45 balls from the skipper helped Melbourne Stars chase down a competitive total of 169 against the Melbourne Renegades.

The all-rounder is currently in the middle of an irresistible purple patch, having hit 40* not out and 59 not out in his last two outings. Quite fittingly, he was adjudged the man of the match for his match-winning knock.

The result means the Renegades will have to wait some more to bag their maiden win of the season. So far, the red outfit have lost eight games in as many outings.

Post the match, Daniel Christian greeted Maxwell in a bizarre manner. The Renegades skipper seemed stunned by the Maxwell show. He was heard saying “What the f*** are you doing here?” while shaking hands.

It was quite evident that Christian didn’t expect Maxwell to be playing in the Big Bash instead of joining the national squad for the upcoming series in India. The Aaron Finch-led Australia side will participate in a three-match ODI series against the Men in Blue, but Maxwell was omitted from the 14-man squad which surprised a lot of fans.

Maxwell spoke to the presenter too after his side's seven-wicket win. On being asked if his latest knock is a statement to the selectors, Maxwell said:

“No, not really, this is T20 cricket, they’re playing one-day cricket.”

“One-day cricket is completely different. They were probably right, my World Cup wasn't good enough and I'll just keep trying to do as well as I can for the Stars and keep leading them to wins,” he added.

The power-hitter revealed that the break he took from cricket to prioritize his mental health is one of the reasons behind his good form. The 31-year-old had stepped away from action during the T20I series against Sri Lanka last October, citing mental and physical exhaustion as the reason behind his decision.