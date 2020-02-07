Danielle Wyatt pokes fun at Yuzvendra Chahal, says she can hit six sixes in an over off his bowling

Wyatt is one of the mainstays of England's batting line-up

Danielle Wyatt and Yuzvendra Chahal often engage in fun conversations with each other on social media. Last month, the Haryana bowler took to Instagram and shared a couple of photographs of himself with teammate Rishabh Pant from their outing in Auckland ahead of India's second T20I match against New Zealand

The 28-year-old female cricketer dropped a reaction on Chahal’s post which began to trend on social media. Danielle posted the awestruck emoji as the reaction.

Before this incident, Wyatt had poked fun at Chahal over his height. The Indian leggie had shared a picture from his photoshoot with teammate Kuldeep Yadav to which Wyatt commented, “I think you’re smaller than me,” along with a laughing emoji.

This time around, the two have again engaged in banter on Instagram. Earlier today, Wyatt posted a picture of herself batting in the nets to which Chahal commented, “666666,” with a laughing emoji. He was indirectly asking Wyatt if she can hit six sixes in an over. To this, Wyatt replied that had Chahal been the bowler, she would have hit the six sixes. She wrote, “If you were bowling, yes.”

Wyatt is good friends with many male cricketers and is often seen commenting on Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan’s posts as well.