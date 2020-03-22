Danielle Wyatt shares her toilet roll challenge on Instagram [Watch]

English women's opener Danielle Wyatt shared a video of her doing keepie-uppies with a toiler paper roll online.

Wyatt last played competitive cricket in the Women's T20 World Cup, where England made it to the semi-finals.

Danielle Wyatt last played for England in the Women's T20 World Cup

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing a temporary end to sporting action, sportspersons across the globe have been indulging themselves in the toilet roll challenge.

The latest among a host of ‘challenges’ that have gone viral in recent years, the #ToiletRollChallenge requires one to show off their football skills by doing a few ‘keepie-uppies’ with a roll of toilet paper.

Several sportspersons have joined in on this trend by posting videos of themselves doing the challenge online. The latest to join the trend was English women’s cricketer Danielle Wyatt.

The English batswoman thanked fellow English cricketer, Georgia Adams, for challenging her. She also went on to nominate the likes of Indian youngster, Shafali Verma, and fellow Englishwoman, Fran Wilson, among others to take up the challenge.

Wyatt was last seen on the cricket field in the Women’s T20 World Cup where England bowed out of the tournament in the semi finals. The Heather Knight-lead team were knocked out after the match was rained out, with India having a better record in the group stages.

The England women will next play the Indian women in June when the Women in Blue tour England in June this year. However, it remains to be seen if cricket will go ahead in that time, given the circumstances surrounding the sporting world right now.